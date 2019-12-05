By Gamewright ($10.99)
Who • 1-5 players, ages 8 and up
What • Roll the colored dice and pick one, use your score sheet to circle and “gather bouquets” of that color for your customers.
What we thought • The sturdy cardboard packaging with the magnetic closure, along with the bright colors of the box and dice inside, caught our attention — and why wouldn’t we like the idea of gathering flowers for bouquets? It took a couple of reads to figure out the rules, but once we got going we liked the spatial puzzle-solving it took to complete “garden beds” to gain points, as well as figuring out how to keep our opponents from scoring. The solitaire version of this game was also pleasant, a personal challenge to score higher. This isn’t a crazy game with a ton of laughs, but it’s bright, simple and portable and kept our interest. (VSH)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐