Blue Sky Brunch Series
One Way Traffic

One Way Traffic at the Blue Sky Brunch Series

The Blue Sky Brunch Series, presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Open Highway Music Festival, showcases bluegrass and Americana sounds outside the Grandel. Food and beverages are available for purchase in advance. 

Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of the Mighty Pines • 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 11

John Henry • 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 18

Beth Bombara • 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 25 

Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10, $15 food and beverage minimum required with ticket purchases • More info metrotix.com

