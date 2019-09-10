Yield: 8 to 10 large servings
2 cups coarsely grated cucumber, skin on and seeds included
1 1/4 cup coarsely grated green bell pepper
1 cup coarsely grated red onion
4 1/2 cups pureed fresh tomatoes
1 1/2 cups low-sodium tomato juice
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
2 tablespoons Tabasco sauce
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 bell pepper seeded and cut in thin strips for garnish
Salt to taste
8 to 10 sprigs of curly parsley, for garnish
1/2 cup croutons
Notes: Use fresh, locally grown vegetables and tomatoes for this soup.
• Use the largest holes on the grater to grate the vegetables.
• Leave skin on the cucumber. For the test, we used a large homegrown cucumber. To make the large cuke easier to grate, we cut it in half lengthwise and used a spoon to scoop out and reserve the seeds and the gel before grating.
• The red onion grated best when the root end was cut off, leaving the stem end with a little tail. It was easier to hold by cupping the hand on the stem end.
1. Combine grated cucumber, grated bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, tomato juice, garlic, Tabasco sauce, black pepper, olive oil and red wine vinegar in a large bowl and stir to blend.
2. Cover and chill for several hours to allow flavors to blend.
3. Remove from the refrigerator and taste. Add salt if needed to taste.
4. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with cut pepper strips and a few sprigs of parsley. Top with croutons and serve.
· Per serving (based on 8): 96 calories; 6g fat; 1g saturated fat; 1mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 10g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; 3g fiber; 351mg sodium; 27mg calcium