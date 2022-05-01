Blues are underdog against the Wild

Blues fans might have a lot of confidence about the team's chances against Minnesota in a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series that begins Monday night, but team is a decided underdog to advance.

All three legal sportsbooks in the St. Louis area had the Wild as the favorite in the series.

At DraftKings at Casino Queen, in East St. Louis, Minnesota was -150 on Sunday night, meaning a bettor would have to risk $150 to try to win $100 (or $15 to win $10) on the Wild. The Blues were at +130 — a successful $100 risk on them would return a profit of $130.

At FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, in Collinsville, the price was similar — the Wild were -149, the Blues +120.

At Argosy Casino in Alton, Minnesota was -155, the Blues +125.

For Monday's series opener, they all have the Wild at about -140 and the Blues around +120.

The Blues are a longshot to with the Cup. They were 22-1 in Alton, 21-1 in Collinsville and 20-1 in East St. Louis. All three books had Colorado as the favorite to hoist the chalice.

