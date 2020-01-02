Blues Brunch
Charles Glenn, Blues' king of the national anthem

Charles Glenn sings the national anthem for Game 4 of the St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild first round Stanley Cup series at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

When 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday • Where Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $5-$30 • More info eventbrite.com

Charles Glenn is famous among Blues fans for his pregame performances of the national anthem. He retired from the gig at the end of the team's Stanley Cup championship-winning season, after 19 years on the job, but Ballpark Village presents an opportunity to enjoy his pregame vocals once again. The Charles Glenn Group will sing the blues while guests enjoy a hearty brunch before the hockey team plays the Vegas Golden Knights. The game will be shown on the Fox Sports Midwest Live! big screen. By Gabe Hartwig 

