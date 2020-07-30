Age • 52
Home • St. Louis County
Occupation • Teacher at Thomas Jefferson School
Children • College senior, 12th-grader and fourth-grader in private schools
Decision • Our college senior is at University of Missouri-Kansas City in the conservatory for ballet. Perhaps given the future shape of the world it's better for her to get experience on how to navigate through this rather than taking a year off. She is choreographing her senior project. The dancers cannot touch one another, but they are trying to rethink how to make it work. She’s part of the brave new world that we are all part of.
The private schools both want to have in-person instruction, although it may include some distance learning elements. There is optimism, but it is tempered by data coming from the St. Louis County Department of Health.
Concerns • Both of us are teachers. As a teacher, it was a challenge to switch to remote learning in March. It's a lot harder to get anyone to participate in class discussions via Zoom. I’m concerned that there are many places in the world where people are thinking too tribally and not globally. I’ve tried to be as analytic as I can instead of thinking of what's been lost.
Teachers are taking care of everyone’s children, but our children also have to be taken care of. What are we supposed to do with our kids if we are teaching in person and our kids are being taught remotely? It’s a very hard question.
I don't know the answers to that. I just know how to teach English and Greek and coach basketball.
Never has America been so aware of the importance of teachers to making this economy work. And we have kids, too. Someone has to think through how this will work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!