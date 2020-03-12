When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $57-$97 • More info ticketmaster.com
Those who can’t wait for Dead & Company’s upcoming concert this summer can get their Grateful Dead fix with Bob Weir and Wolf Bros featuring Don Was and Jay Lane. Was told jambase.com of the Grateful Dead: “I saw them play in Detroit years and years ago and I dug what they were doing. They approached it like jazz musicians — it was different, it had a swing to it, and it reminded me of Miles, and of Wayne Shorter.” By Kevin C. Johnson