Bobby McCormack's Basketball Camp
Bobby McCormack’s Basketball Camp

Bobby McCormack's basketball camp

Boys shoot baskets at Bobby McCormack's Basketball Camp, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The camp is held in the gymnasiums at Saint Louis Priory School, 500 S. Mason Rd., in Creve Coeur. photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 

Emphasis is placed on technique, footwork, shooting drills and games.

1071 Purcell Avenue; schoolyou.com; 314-606-5370

Week 1: Co-ed Half Day Shooting Camp • The shooting camp gives campers the opportunity to focus on improving their shooting skills. May 26-29. Ages 6-14, $100.

Week 2: Boys Camp • An opportunity to improve shooting skills. June 1-5. Ages 6-13, $230.

BOLD@Olin 

BOLD@Olin is a one-week residential program through the Olin Business School for rising junior and senior female students eager to learn more about business and leadership.

1 Brookings Drive, Campus Box 1133; olinwustl.campusgroups.com/bsba/bold@olin/; 314-935-2217

BOLD@Olin • July 12-18. Ages 16-18, $750.

Boy Scouts of America

Boy Scouts of America day and twilight camps for boys and girls ages 7-11 with a focus on fun, adventure, outdoor activities and character development. The theme this year: Out of This Galaxy.

4568 West Pine Boulevard; stlbsa.org; 314-361-0600

STEM Twilight Camp • Jurassic explorers day camp with activities such as archery, BB guns, STEM, games and more. June 1-5. Ages 7-11, $65.

Cub Adventure Camp • Summer camp fun, adventure and education for all grade school aged scouts. July 12-15. Ages 7-11, $175.

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

