Bobby McCormack’s Basketball Camp

Emphasis is placed on technique, footwork, shooting drills and games.
1071 Purcell Avenue; schoolyou.com; 314-606-5370
Week 1: Co-ed Half Day Shooting Camp • The shooting camp gives campers the opportunity to focus on improving their shooting skills. May 26-29. Ages 6-14, $100.
Week 2: Boys Camp • An opportunity to improve shooting skills. June 1-5. Ages 6-13, $230.
BOLD@Olin
BOLD@Olin is a one-week residential program through the Olin Business School for rising junior and senior female students eager to learn more about business and leadership.
1 Brookings Drive, Campus Box 1133; olinwustl.campusgroups.com/bsba/bold@olin/; 314-935-2217
BOLD@Olin • July 12-18. Ages 16-18, $750.
Boy Scouts of America
Boy Scouts of America day and twilight camps for boys and girls ages 7-11 with a focus on fun, adventure, outdoor activities and character development. The theme this year: Out of This Galaxy.
4568 West Pine Boulevard; stlbsa.org; 314-361-0600
STEM Twilight Camp • Jurassic explorers day camp with activities such as archery, BB guns, STEM, games and more. June 1-5. Ages 7-11, $65.
Cub Adventure Camp • Summer camp fun, adventure and education for all grade school aged scouts. July 12-15. Ages 7-11, $175.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter