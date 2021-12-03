Bobby Zankel, Chad Taylor

Saxophonist Bobby Zankel and drummer/percussionist Chad Taylor team up for a New Music Circle duo performance that can be viewed on YouTube. The founder and leader of Philadelphia’s Warriors of Wonderful Sound and an influential and innovative composer, Zankel has a long list of credits including time spent in New York City’s downtown loft scene of the early ‘70s, a Pew fellowship, stints as a sideman with the Hank Mobley/Sonny Gillete Quintet, NRBQ and Terri Lynne Carrington, among others. Composer, scholar and educator Taylor, co-founder of the Chicago Underground Duo, has led his own ensembles and played with improvisational greats including Pharoah Sanders, Ken Vandermark, Marc Ribot and Peter Brötzmann. The performance was filmed at Philadelphia’s Wyck Historic House. By Daniel Durchholz