Bommarito, Mary Jane

Mary was one of the strongest women anyone could meet. She will forever reside in the hearts of those she loved. Mary made the world a better place. She was always supportive of those around her and was her loved ones #1 cheerleader. Mary always had a kiss and a bright smile for those she loved. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone. Above all, Mary loved her family and was incredibly proud of them. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Her family knows she is resting now, in the love and peace of God, where she was welcomed with open arms. Services: A Visitation for Mary will be held at Hutchens Mortuary (675 Graham Rd, Florissant, MO 63031) on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Hutchens Mortuary at 9 a.m., on Friday, January 6, 2023. With burial to immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.