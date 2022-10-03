Bommel: Why must we keep allowing guns to ruin children's lives?

If you ask pediatricians what gets them through a difficult day in the office, you will often hear the same answer: seeing the smile on a child’s face when they feel healthy and happy.

There is one smile that will always stand out to me. It belongs to a 7-year-old patient who I have been seeing for years. He is a sweet and excitable boy with an ever-present smile, one that looks different from his friends’. It is an asymmetric grin that tugs at only one side of the boy’s face. That is because he suffered a gunshot wound to his face a few years ago, which caused irreversible nerve damage and took away half of his beautiful smile forever.

Every single day in my St. Louis clinical practice, I see the effects of gun violence on children. Whether it is as direct as a gunshot injury or indirect harm — like my colleague’s 5-year-old patient who developed anxiety and bedwetting from hearing gunshots outside each night — the impacts of firearm violence on the health of children and families are devastating.

Worse still, we know shockingly little about the causes and far-reaching effects of firearm violence. While pediatricians are able to convey anecdotally what we witness in our practices, that is no substitute for well-funded research on firearm violence.

It is time for our federal government to meaningfully invest in this critical research area. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is a leader in the Senate Appropriations Committee, and all our elected leaders should support these measures, which do not infringe upon the rights of gunowners. These measures simply would allow us to gain insight into both the scope of the problem we are dealing with as well as solutions to save children from injury, psychological trauma, and death in Missouri and across the country.

It has been heartening to see the recent investments being made in this effort. After decades of gridlock, a bipartisan coalition of members of Congress has finally begun prioritizing public health research on preventing firearm violence. Since 2020, Congress has provided $25 million annually to be split between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to fund this research.

This initial investment is necessary but not sufficient. A recent cost estimate found that nearly $100 million is needed annually over the next five years to fully wrap our arms around the breadth of firearm violence prevention. This should not come as a surprise. Gun violence is pervasive in all aspects of the lives of our children and exists in countless forms: from the ever-present threat of school shootings to unsecured firearms getting into the hands of young children, to every day unacceptable violent crime that devastates children and adolescents both physically and emotionally.

When Congress finalizes long-term spending legislation for the current fiscal year, it should include significant investment in this research to continue supporting this vital work.

History has proven investments in public health research to be worthwhile. Take, for instance, motor vehicle safety. Thanks to meaningful research on car crashes, legislators have been able to write laws, and innovators have been able to develop technology to reduce motor vehicle fatalities dramatically, even as Americans are driving more than ever. Firearm violence, too, is a nonpartisan public health issue — and can similarly be addressed only with investments in meaningful informative research.

For children and teens to thrive, they need to be able to live, learn, and play in spaces that are free from gun violence. Amid an ongoing pandemic and youth mental health crisis, it is now more important than ever to address this issue and begin making inroads on short- and long-term solutions.

I implore our elected leaders to join pediatricians in the fight against firearm violence. Help us keep our patients safe and healthy — and allow your legacy to be the smiles of children who will never need to know gun violence.

Nastassia Bommel, M.D., is a general pediatrician based in St. Louis.