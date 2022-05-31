 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bon Iver, Bonny Light Horseman

  • 0
Bon Iver

Bon Iver

When 7 p.m. June 17 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $30-$100 • More info ticketmaster.com 

Indie folk artist Justin Vernon, who performs as Bon Iver, returns with a show at St. Louis Music Park. An early review of the tour from azcentral.com called the show a “mesmerizing blend of experimentation and emotional intensity.” Bon Iver’s latest project is “I,I.”

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News