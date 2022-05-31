Bon Iver, Bonny Light Horseman

When 7 p.m. June 17 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $30-$100 • More info ticketmaster.com
Indie folk artist Justin Vernon, who performs as Bon Iver, returns with a show at St. Louis Music Park. An early review of the tour from azcentral.com called the show a “mesmerizing blend of experimentation and emotional intensity.” Bon Iver’s latest project is “I,I.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
