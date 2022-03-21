 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi at Scottrade Center

Bon Jovi performs Feb. 19, 2017, at Scottrade Center, now Enterprise Center. 

• The Hillbenders, 8 p.m. April 20, Off Broadway, $13, ticketweb.com

• Bon Jovi, 8 p.m. April 21, Enterprise Center, $36-$747, ticketmaster.com

• The Way Down Wanderers, the Steel Wheels, 8 p.m. April 21, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com

• Celtic Woman “Postcards From Ireland,” 7 p.m. April 21, Stifel Theatre, $29.50-$150, ticketmaster.com

• "Marissa Mulder Sings John Prine," 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $20-$35, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Chelsea Handler “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” 8 p.m. April 22, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$166.50, ticketmaster.com

• Black Tiger Sex Machine, 8 p.m. April 22, the Factory, $29-$30, ticketmaster.com

• Renee Elise Goldsberry, 8 p.m. April 22, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $40-$60, metrotix.com

• John Mark McMillian, 8 p.m. April 22, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com

• Samantha Fish, Django Knight, 8 p.m. April 22, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

