Bon Jovi performs Feb. 19, 2017, at Scottrade Center, now Enterprise Center.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
• The Hillbenders, 8 p.m. April 20, Off Broadway, $13, ticketweb.com • Bon Jovi, 8 p.m. April 21, Enterprise Center, $36-$747, ticketmaster.com • The Way Down Wanderers, the Steel Wheels, 8 p.m. April 21, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com • Celtic Woman “Postcards From Ireland,” 7 p.m. April 21, Stifel Theatre, $29.50-$150, ticketmaster.com • "Marissa Mulder Sings John Prine," 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $20-$35, bluestrawberrystl.com • Chelsea Handler “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” 8 p.m. April 22, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$166.50, ticketmaster.com • Black Tiger Sex Machine, 8 p.m. April 22, the Factory, $29-$30, ticketmaster.com • Renee Elise Goldsberry, 8 p.m. April 22, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $40-$60, metrotix.com
Ex-wife accuses former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of abuse
The bat, man: Cardinals Goldschmidt swings new lab-designed, custom-crafted bat worth the weight
Editorial: Uncomfortable questions abound about the untimely death of Cora Faith Walker
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
On heels of St. Louis ‘Bachelor,’ the next ‘Bachelorette’ is from O’Fallon, Ill.
Tipsheet: Braves add Olson, turn page on fan favorite Freeman
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Editorial: Hawley goes for the jugular against the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee
Two families enjoy common room, private space in Washington, Mo., home
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
Mizzou prepared to hire Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, pending Board approval
Media Views: Baseball broadcasts will be Buck-less for first time in decades. Joe Buck discusses his big move.
French: A mysterious death leads to threats and insults from the mayor's father
Report: Mizzou targets Cleveland State's Dennis Gates in coaching search • John Mark McMillian, 8 p.m. April 22, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com • Samantha Fish, Django Knight, 8 p.m. April 22, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
