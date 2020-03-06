Bonita L.
Bonita Leiber is one of the most amazing people I've ever met. She has been a nurse for almost 50 years and recently celebrated her 70th birthday. The majority of her time as a nurse has been spent in St. Louis Children's Hospital's Heart Center, where she cares for some of the sickest and most needy kids in the Midwest. To keep their spirits' up, she plays games with them, brings them new and interesting toys (like mini drones and robots) and makes them laugh. She also helps run the Heart Center's Camp Rhythm every summer. After enduring a recent heart health scare of her own, she was back to work within a month and plans to retire shortly after celebrating her 50th year in nursing next fall. This is the perfect time to honor such an amazing woman and such an amazing nurse!

