 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That Tour” with Mavis Staples

  • 0
Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt

When 8 p.m. Aug. 5 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $43.50-$126 • More info metrotix.com

The pairing of Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples just seems all kinds of wonderful as the two powerhouse talents bring their considerable talents to the stage. One can only wish there's a moment when the two performers take the stage together. Raitt’s new album is “Just Like That.” Staples’ latest is “Carry Me Home” with Levon Helm.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News