Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That Tour” with Mavis Staples

When 8 p.m. Aug. 5 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $43.50-$126 • More info metrotix.com
The pairing of Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples just seems all kinds of wonderful as the two powerhouse talents bring their considerable talents to the stage. One can only wish there's a moment when the two performers take the stage together. Raitt’s new album is “Just Like That.” Staples’ latest is “Carry Me Home” with Levon Helm.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
