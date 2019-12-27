Finally, here are a few bonus cuts: Some thoughts on favorite moments, etc., from other shows not on my list:
• Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy inviting the Bottle Rockets’ Brian Henneman and Mark Ortmann onstage at the Fox on Nov. 14. Earlier, Henneman said the large-venue reunion of old friends from the St. Louis scene was “like Cicero’s basement with more headroom.”
• Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz’s performance (opening for Beck at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 30) was bloody good – literally. His gonzo physical antics opened a cut on his head, but Shultz and the band kept charging right on.
• American Public Radio’s “Live From Here” was broadcast, well…live from Powell Hall on May 25. Host Chris Thile and guests Rachael Price, Anaïs Mitchell and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra played extraordinary takes on eclectic fare ranging from Tom Waits to Lauryn Hill to Samuel Barber.
• Margo Price’s jaw-droppingly poignant a cappella rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Tears of Rage” as part of the Last Waltz Tour concert at the Stifel, Nov. 20. Nearly a decade prior, Price said, she’d sung the song at the funeral of her infant son.
• Last year, Jimmy Webb sang his classic “MacArthur Park” at the Gaslight Theatre. But it was a solo performance and Webb’s voice is limited. This year I got to hear a magnificent, sweeping arrangement of the epic song played by a 41-piece orchestra at the Fox on June 22. Sure, it was recast as the parody song “Jurassic Park” and sung by “Weird Al” Yankovic, but I’ll take it.