Wayback Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Nick Hexum of 311 performs as part of 105.7 the Point's Wayback Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $49.50-$55 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rock band 311 brings its heat with a new album, “Voyager,” which includes “Good Feeling” and “Don’t You Worry.” “Our albums have become almost like a captain’s log documenting our band’s ongoing voyage through musical styles, while also capturing our feelings and life experiences,” 311’s Nick Hexum said in a statement. “With each album, 311 continues to voyage, explore and push our musicality into new dimensions.” The new album is the follow-up to “Mosaic” (2017). By Kevin C. Johnson