When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $49.50-$55 • More info ticketmaster.com
Rock band 311 brings its heat with a new album, “Voyager,” which includes “Good Feeling” and “Don’t You Worry.” “Our albums have become almost like a captain’s log documenting our band’s ongoing voyage through musical styles, while also capturing our feelings and life experiences,” 311’s Nick Hexum said in a statement. “With each album, 311 continues to voyage, explore and push our musicality into new dimensions.” The new album is the follow-up to “Mosaic” (2017). By Kevin C. Johnson