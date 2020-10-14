 Skip to main content
BOOST FOR BUDDING BLUES?
Blues Sharks Hockey

Blues center Jordan Kyrou celebrates after scoring a goal against the Sharks in the second period.

QUESTION: With injuries to Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko, seems like there's a job for the taking on the third line. I assume Jordan Kyrou will get the first shot at it, but from what you've heard about Klim Kostin and his development, does it seem like he'd get a look?

BENFRED: The addition of free-agent forward Kyle Clifford could help fill the Alexander Steen absence, but the Blues' lack of a push for more established scoring editions, per Armstrong, was because they are making a commitment to get more ice time for Robert Thomas and more chances for both Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin. So, yeah, I think this offseason has to be encouraging for all of those three young Blues. They can see a light at the end of the tunnel now.

