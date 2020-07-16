Bork's Falls
0 comments

Bork's Falls

  • 0

 

Dubbed the waterfall “That Will Make Your Summer Complete” by Only in Your State, Bork's Falls is the perfect little swimming nook. Located in a cave-like setting, the majestic-looking pool is surrounded by a wall of rocks with a mini waterfall running overhead. You can get pretty close to the falls by car, but in wet conditions, it can get slippery both driving and walking. Take a trip to Bork's Falls on a nice, hot St. Louis day.

More info: www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/FerneClyffe.aspx

Location: Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnston County, Illinois

Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports