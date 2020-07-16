Dubbed the waterfall “That Will Make Your Summer Complete” by Only in Your State, Bork's Falls is the perfect little swimming nook. Located in a cave-like setting, the majestic-looking pool is surrounded by a wall of rocks with a mini waterfall running overhead. You can get pretty close to the falls by car, but in wet conditions, it can get slippery both driving and walking. Take a trip to Bork's Falls on a nice, hot St. Louis day.
More info: www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/FerneClyffe.aspx
Location: Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnston County, Illinois
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours
