BOUNCE-BACK YEAR FOR WATSON?

QUESTION: Do you see any previous men’s basketball players stepping up who had off seasons. Torrence Watson? Smith(s)?

ANSWER: Which Smith? I thought Dru Smith was one of the 10-12 best guards in the SEC. He's arguably one of the three or four best guards coming back this coming season. Mitchell Smith isn't an All-SEC player by any means, but he's coming off his best college season by far. Mark Smith had the back injury that sidelined him for a few weeks. Before that his 3-point accuracy had fallen off some, but I don't think he was having a bad season before the injury.

Watson is definitely a player who could use a bounce-back season. He really struggled shooting the ball last year, which is supposed to be his speciality. Good news for Watson: He was one player who stuck around Columbia for most of the summer to work out with the staff. If Cuonzo Martin sticks with his current plan of playing with a shorter bench, I'm not sure how Watson factors into the rotation. We know that Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Xavier Pinson, Dru Buggs and Kobe Brown are going to get plenty of minutes. Martin said last week he sees Mitchell Smith and Javon Pickett as "X-factors." I interpret that meaning they're not big point producers but will bring other qualities to the floor. That's seven players. Throw in Jeremiah Tilmon as the starting center. Then you have room for one, maybe two more as part of the regular rotation. Is that Watson? Parker Braun? Newcomer Ed Chang? Freshman center Jordan Wilmore? Don't be surprised if the staff considers redshirting some players. Martin has brought up that possibility several times this offseason.

