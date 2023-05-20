May 18, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Benita Boxerman for 63 years. Dear father of Sanford (Cynthia) Boxerman and Arlene (Leonard) Rosenberg. Loving grandfather of Hannah and Robert Boxerman, Benjamin and Matthew Rosenberg. Dear brother of Stuart B. (Susan) Boxerman and the late Lawrence H. (Susan) Boxerman. Beloved son of the late Herbert and Pearl Boxerman. Services: Graveside service Monday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Contributions in Burton's memory may be made to Kol Rinah, 7701 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 or to a charity of the donor's choice.