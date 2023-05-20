May 18, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Benita Boxerman for 63 years. Dear father of Sanford (Cynthia) Boxerman and Arlene (Leonard) Rosenberg. Loving grandfather of Hannah and Robert Boxerman, Benjamin and Matthew Rosenberg. Dear brother of Stuart B. (Susan) Boxerman and the late Lawrence H. (Susan) Boxerman. Beloved son of the late Herbert and Pearl Boxerman. Services: Graveside service Monday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Contributions in Burton's memory may be made to Kol Rinah, 7701 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Boxerman, Burton Alan
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I mean, it's crazy, obviously,” said Chantal Tkachuk, Matthew’s mother, of the classmates becoming stars in the NBA and NHL. “And just, I thi…
Mother always knows best as Flaherty heard a familiar voice that he didn't expect but could always recognize, just as he struck out his 10th b…
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
A business dispute has halted plans for a proposed entertainment center featuring the iconic Carl's Drive-In, a go-kart track and other rides …
The order would have given Wesley Bell the full powers of the Circuit Attorney's Office, but no judge had signed it when Kim Gardner resigned.