Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

Make lifelong friends, visit some of St. Louis’ best attractions, enjoy sporting and cultural activities, take field trips and learn to swim — all in one summer.
2901 North Grand Boulevard; bgcstl.org; 314-335-8000
Adams Park Club • June 8-July 31. Ages 6-16, $275.
O’Fallon Park Club • June 8-July 31. Ages 6-16, $275.
Brain Injury Association of Missouri Donald Danforth Jr. Wilderness Camp
Residential adventure camp for survivors of brain injury, ages 18+.
2265 Schuetz Road; biamo.org; 314-426-4024
Donald Danforth Jr. Wilderness Camp • June 21-26. Ages 18-100, $550.
Bricks 4 Kidz Chesterfield
STEM camps for children ages 4-12. LEGO building, robotics, Minecraft, video game design, Star Wars, Pokemon, Disney characters.
1840 Sparks Court, Wildwood; bricks4kidz.com; 314-287-5876
Minecraft Bricks • LEGO building and games with Minecraft theme and characters. May 26-29. Ages 5-12, $125.
Galaxy Far Away, Star Wars • LEGO building and games with Star Wars theme and characters. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $160.
Camp Ben Frankel
Jewish coed overnight camp for children 7-17 with activities, child care and no screens.
3419 West Main Street, Belleville; campbenfrankel.org; 618-235-1614
Camp Ben Frankel • Inclusive overnight Jewish summer camp with 100+ activities. June 21-July 19. Ages 7-16, $4,000.
Camp Ben Frankel — Rookie Session • June 21-July 5. Ages 7-11, $2,000.
Camp Chippewa for Boys
Sleepaway camp for boys ages 8-17 focusing on character development through in-camp activities and out-of-camp canoe trips in the wilderness.
22767 Cap Endres Road Southeast, Cass Lake, Minnesota; campchippewa.com; 1-218-335-8807
Badger Camp I • Two-week introductory session for boys entering grades 3-5. June 18-July 1. Ages 8-10, $3,700.
Full Session • Eight-week session for boys entering grades 3-12. June 18-Aug. 11. Ages 8-17, $10,500.
Camp Courage
Camp Courage is a five-day, four-night, overnight camp for children ages 6-11 who are grieving the death of someone significant.
1333 West Lockwood Avenue, Suite 104; annieshope.org; 314-965-5015
Camp Courage • June 1-5. Ages 6-11, free.
Camp Courage — Teens • June 8-12. Ages 12-18, free.
Camp EarthWays: Young Green Builders
Science, design and sustainability camp for 5th-8th graders at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
4651 Shaw Boulevard; missouribotanicalgarden.org; 314-577-0281
Camp EarthWays: Young Green Builders • July 6-10. Ages 10-13, $195.
Camp Encourage
Their mission is to encourage social growth, independence and self-esteem in youth with autism spectrum disorders through a quality, overnight camp experience located in the greater Kansas City area.
4025 Central Street, Kansas City; campencourage.org; 816-830-7171
Summer Overnight Camp • Overnight camp for youth with autism. June 17-20. Ages 8-18, $1,200.
Camp Invention
Come invent at Camp Invention’s Elevate Stem Camp and take home your own prototypes, robots, bioluminescent plant, sports stadium and more.
7306 Northwest 77th Terrace, Kansas City; campinvention.org; 816-602-0017
Camp Invention at Webster United Methodist Church in Webster Groves • June 15-19. Ages 5-12, $245.
Camp Invention Elevate at Lindenwood University Cultural Center • Become a confident entrepreneur as you sketch, prototype, protect and pitch the next great invention. June 22-26. Ages 5-12, $235.
Camp Jump Start
Overnight whole health camp specializing in healthy lifestyle and weight management.
3602 Lions Den Road, Imperial; campjumpstart.com; 877-520-5867
Weight Loss Camp For Kids and Teens Session #1 • In four weeks your child will receive the education necessary to make life changes and be able to maintain the success at home. June 14-July 11. Ages 9-18, $4,995.
Weight Loss Camp For Kids and Teens Session #3 • Total immersion into a new routine for a greater length of time increases the chance for long term success. June 14-Aug. 8. Ages 9-18, $9,355.