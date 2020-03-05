Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

Kids learn the basics at Water Safety Camp

Rhylan Moore, 7, (left) and Jekobi Pointer, 7, practice kicking their legs for instructor Cortney Burch, 15, during water safety camp on Monday, July 16, 2018, at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis. The ZAC Foundation partnered with the club to sponsor the camp to help teach local kids life-saving water safety skills through swimming lessons, classroom curriculum and hands-on activities. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 

Make lifelong friends, visit some of St. Louis’ best attractions, enjoy sporting and cultural activities, take field trips and learn to swim — all in one summer.

2901 North Grand Boulevard; bgcstl.org; 314-335-8000

Adams Park Club • June 8-July 31. Ages 6-16, $275.

O’Fallon Park Club • June 8-July 31. Ages 6-16, $275.

Brain Injury Association of Missouri Donald Danforth Jr. Wilderness Camp

Residential adventure camp for survivors of brain injury, ages 18+.

2265 Schuetz Road; biamo.org; 314-426-4024

Donald Danforth Jr. Wilderness Camp • June 21-26. Ages 18-100, $550.

Bricks 4 Kidz Chesterfield

STEM camps for children ages 4-12. LEGO building, robotics, Minecraft, video game design, Star Wars, Pokemon, Disney characters.

1840 Sparks Court, Wildwood; bricks4kidz.com; 314-287-5876

Minecraft Bricks • LEGO building and games with Minecraft theme and characters. May 26-29. Ages 5-12, $125.

Galaxy Far Away, Star Wars • LEGO building and games with Star Wars theme and characters. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $160.

Camp Ben Frankel

Jewish coed overnight camp for children 7-17 with activities, child care and no screens.

3419 West Main Street, Belleville; campbenfrankel.org; 618-235-1614

Camp Ben Frankel • Inclusive overnight Jewish summer camp with 100+ activities. June 21-July 19. Ages 7-16, $4,000.

Camp Ben Frankel — Rookie Session • June 21-July 5. Ages 7-11, $2,000.

Camp Chippewa for Boys

Sleepaway camp for boys ages 8-17 focusing on character development through in-camp activities and out-of-camp canoe trips in the wilderness.

22767 Cap Endres Road Southeast, Cass Lake, Minnesota; campchippewa.com; 1-218-335-8807

Badger Camp I • Two-week introductory session for boys entering grades 3-5. June 18-July 1. Ages 8-10, $3,700.

Full Session • Eight-week session for boys entering grades 3-12. June 18-Aug. 11. Ages 8-17, $10,500.

Camp Courage

Camp Courage is a five-day, four-night, overnight camp for children ages 6-11 who are grieving the death of someone significant.

1333 West Lockwood Avenue, Suite 104; annieshope.org; 314-965-5015

Camp Courage • June 1-5. Ages 6-11, free.

Camp Courage — Teens • June 8-12. Ages 12-18, free.

Camp EarthWays: Young Green Builders

Science, design and sustainability camp for 5th-8th graders at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

4651 Shaw Boulevard; missouribotanicalgarden.org; 314-577-0281

Camp EarthWays: Young Green Builders • July 6-10. Ages 10-13, $195.

Camp Encourage

Their mission is to encourage social growth, independence and self-esteem in youth with autism spectrum disorders through a quality, overnight camp experience located in the greater Kansas City area.

4025 Central Street, Kansas City; campencourage.org; 816-830-7171

Summer Overnight Camp • Overnight camp for youth with autism. June 17-20. Ages 8-18, $1,200.

Camp Invention

Come invent at Camp Invention’s Elevate Stem Camp and take home your own prototypes, robots, bioluminescent plant, sports stadium and more.

7306 Northwest 77th Terrace, Kansas City; campinvention.org; 816-602-0017

Camp Invention at Webster United Methodist Church in Webster Groves • June 15-19. Ages 5-12, $245.

Camp Invention Elevate at Lindenwood University Cultural Center • Become a confident entrepreneur as you sketch, prototype, protect and pitch the next great invention. June 22-26. Ages 5-12, $235.

Camp Jump Start 

Overnight whole health camp specializing in healthy lifestyle and weight management.

3602 Lions Den Road, Imperial; campjumpstart.com; 877-520-5867

Weight Loss Camp For Kids and Teens Session #1 • In four weeks your child will receive the education necessary to make life changes and be able to maintain the success at home. June 14-July 11. Ages 9-18, $4,995.

Weight Loss Camp For Kids and Teens Session #3 • Total immersion into a new routine for a greater length of time increases the chance for long term success. June 14-Aug. 8. Ages 9-18, $9,355.

