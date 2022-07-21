Those sweet harmonies on the way to town belong to none other than R&B/pop group Boyz II Men, who have some of the biggest ballads in contemporary music history with songs such on “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” “End of the Road” and “One Sweet Day.” The group could do a whole show of ballads if it wanted, and when it comes to Boyz II Men, that’s mostly what you’ll get. No one’s complaining.