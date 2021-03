When 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. March 12, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 13 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $44-$132 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Once described by the late Robin Williams as “Prozac with a head,” Brad Williams brings several shows to Helium Comedy Club this weekend with his takes on disability, relationships, sex and race. Williams’ Showtime specials include “Fun Size” and “Daddy Issues.” By Kevin C. Johnson