1937 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan was a 2021 showstopper!
1937 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan was a 2021 showstopper!

TKCS-STL volunteer, Eddie, The Fin Man and TKCS-STL volunteer, Dillan, posing for a photo op at the recent St. Louis Auto Show. Behind them is the 1937 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 sedan belonging to Charles Gallagher, retired owner of United Fruit and Produce Company, and Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri member. Photo by Larry Hassel                                   

The St. Louis Auto Show is an annual event for me and for TKCS-STL volunteers – a chance to see what’s new, and for me, to wax nostalgic about the old iron – a traditional display put on by the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri. After 12 months of near-total isolation, we (like nearly everyone world-wide), were anxious to get out in the public again and enjoy some of the things we all like to do, which for us, includes attending car shows and cruises.

Things were certainly different this year. Far fewer display cars were on the floor, and none of the usual food and drink concession stands were open. The show still drew a good number of visitors, however, and there were many great exhibits, including the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s display of a number of club member’s classic and collectible cars. Among them was John Gallagher’s 1937 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 sedan – one of the 30-plus collectible cars in his collection.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN! You’ve seen my stories covering some of John Cook’s pristine cars, which grace his 14-car garage in rural Illinois. Now you have the opportunity to meet John in person and see his cars firsthand by joining us at the upcoming, Breakfast with the Fin Man, Lite! The date is Saturday, May 15. Bus boarding will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at the Flying J Truck Stop, at the intersection of I-270 and Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The bus will leave promptly at 9 a.m.! (I tried a number of possible sites, “centrally located” in St. Louis, but with no success.) Free parking will be available at the Flying J. We will return to the truck stop mid- to late-afternoon. Ticket prices are $40/person and include breakfast or lunch items (from a limited menu) at the Old Route 50 Cafe in Carlyle, Illinois. I want this to be a fun-for-all day. ‘50s and ‘60s music will be playing on the bus, and TKCS-STL mascot, Roy (our very lovable basset hound mix), may be joining us. If any of you are allergic to dogs please let me know. I have only three rules:

1. Your temperature will be taken upon boarding the bus.

2. Face masks must be worn while riding the bus.

3. Please leave your partisan, political opinions at home when you walk out the door!

We still have a few seats left, and are looking forward to a fun day! We will be welcoming all who come to this first-ever event. To join us, please mail your check made out to Bruce Kunz, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 901 N. 10th St., St. Louis, MO 63101. If paying by check, I will need your check by Saturday, May 8. To purchase using a card, call me at 314-327-FINS (3467). Those of you who expressed interest in this event by email or letter, I will be contacting you to confirm receipt of the above information and to find out if you are still going after getting the final date, and other information provided herein.

Tri-Power Trivia will return next week.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

