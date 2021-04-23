1937 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan was a 2021 showstopper!

The St. Louis Auto Show is an annual event for me and for TKCS-STL volunteers – a chance to see what’s new, and for me, to wax nostalgic about the old iron – a traditional display put on by the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri. After 12 months of near-total isolation, we (like nearly everyone world-wide), were anxious to get out in the public again and enjoy some of the things we all like to do, which for us, includes attending car shows and cruises.

Things were certainly different this year. Far fewer display cars were on the floor, and none of the usual food and drink concession stands were open. The show still drew a good number of visitors, however, and there were many great exhibits, including the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s display of a number of club member’s classic and collectible cars. Among them was John Gallagher’s 1937 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 sedan – one of the 30-plus collectible cars in his collection.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN! You’ve seen my stories covering some of John Cook’s pristine cars, which grace his 14-car garage in rural Illinois. Now you have the opportunity to meet John in person and see his cars firsthand by joining us at the upcoming, Breakfast with the Fin Man, Lite! The date is Saturday, May 15. Bus boarding will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at the Flying J Truck Stop, at the intersection of I-270 and Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The bus will leave promptly at 9 a.m.! (I tried a number of possible sites, “centrally located” in St. Louis, but with no success.) Free parking will be available at the Flying J. We will return to the truck stop mid- to late-afternoon. Ticket prices are $40/person and include breakfast or lunch items (from a limited menu) at the Old Route 50 Cafe in Carlyle, Illinois. I want this to be a fun-for-all day. ‘50s and ‘60s music will be playing on the bus, and TKCS-STL mascot, Roy (our very lovable basset hound mix), may be joining us. If any of you are allergic to dogs please let me know. I have only three rules: