1939 Cadillac was a standout at 2011 show

The date was October 2, 2011. The event was the “Cadillac LaSalle Club of St. Louis’ annual car show at Faust Park,” and it marked the first car show for 10-year-old TKCS-STL volunteer, Luis Hernandez. Lou and TKCS-STL mascot, Roy the wonder dog, were excited about being there.
As a former member of the CLC myself, I always looked forward to this near end-of-season event.
One of the older Cadillacs on hand that day was the beautiful 1939 Cadillac Series ‘61, two-passenger coupe.
The Cadillacs for 1939 came in several body styles and trim levels. The entry level Fisher bodied cars, like the one featured here, road on a 126-inch wheelbase. Fleetwood 75 and 90 series cars road a 141-inch wheelbase.
Fisher bodied ‘61 series and Fleetwood 75 series were powered by a 346 cubic-inch, V-8 with 135-140 horsepower, depending on the series. Fleetwood 90 series cars were powered by a 431 cubic-inch, V-16 engine – capable of cranking out 185 horsepower. All Cadillacs for 1939 had a 3-speed, manual shift transmission (three speeds forward, one reverse) with a column-mounted shifter.
Weighing in at 3,685 pounds, the ‘61, two-passenger coupe was the least expensive Cadillac for 1939 selling for $1,695 – $31,000 and change in 2020 dollars. At the other end of the lineup, the Fleetwood Series 90, seven-passenger Town Car, weighing in at 5,415 pounds sold for $7,295 – or $133,688 in today’s dollars.
Factory installed options were few and far between but included, radio ($69.50) – and no, it didn’t have FM much less CD player; satellite radio (or GM OnStar!); a heater ($31.50) – and yes, if you didn’t order it, your Cadillac didn’t have a heater; seat covers ($8.25 per seat); spotlight ($18.50); windshield washer ($5.75); automatic battery filler (that’s a new one on me at $7.50); and fog lights for $14.50 per pair.
FIN MAN FACTOIDS: In 1939 the average cost of a new car was $1,340, and a gallon of gas for that car would have set you back 10 cents. The average annual income was $1,730. The average price of a home in 1939 was $3,750 and steak for the dinner table cost 20 cents per pound.
Interestingly, although the car shown here is listed in the 1939 Cadillac sales brochure as a “two-passenger” car, the description goes on to say, “There is adequate room in the front seat for three passengers to ride in luxury.” They go on to say that, “This front seat has a divided back which permits easy access to the comfortable opera-type seats in the rear compartment.” And that, “When not in use, these seats fold up neatly giving valuable storage space.” Huh??? If my math is correct, with three passengers riding “in luxury in the front seat,” plus two opera-type seats in the back, that would make it a five-passenger automobile! I’d say something was rotten in Detroit!
As I wrote this story last Monday, I was able to contact the current owner of the car. I learned that, when I took this photo, the car was owned by Cadillac LaSalle Club of St. Louis member Jack Compton, but is now in the hands of Redondo Beach, California resident, Armando Martos. The story is too long to cover here in full, but the CliffsNotes version is that Armando lived in Chesterfield, Missouri just three houses down from Jack in the late 1900s into the early 2000s. Jack would walk his dog every morning and evening passing by Armando’s house. One day while Armando was polishing one of his pair of Harleys, Jack walked up to get a closer look at the bikes. The ensuing conversation at one point turned to Jack’s ‘39 Cadillac. Armando told Jack how much he admired the car, to which Jack replied, “Maybe we could work out something because I’d like to sell it.”
Now, at this time, the car was in need of serious restoration. Jack went on to say that he bought the car without telling his wife, and she nearly divorced him for doing so! Jack had this ‘39 Cadillac and a ‘49 Cadillac plus a Thunderbird so room in the garage was getting close. So, offered Armando the as-was price for the unrestored Cadillac and without hesitation Armando said, “I’ll take it.” However, there was one stipulation on Jack’s part. He insisted that Armando bring his wife down to the house because he didn’t want another wife being upset about the deal. That was fine with Armando so he and his wife set out for the three house walk to Jack’s place.
Here’s where it gets interesting. As Armando and his better half were going over the car, Jack went into the house to get the title. It was some time before he came back to the garage and the anxious buyers. When he did, he came back with head hanging and a somber look on his face. You guessed it. Although Jack came close to hiring a divorce attorney for purchasing the car in the first place... now his wife did not want him to sell the old car!
It seems that Jack had sentimental reasons for buying it in the first place and when he explained to his wife, she caved in and welcomed the ‘39 Cadillac into the garage and the family. You see when Jack went to look at the car, he was told that there was a small plastic card holder affixed to the lower dashboard and that it contained a card with the owner’s name, address and date of purchase. The purchase date was the same month and day as Jack’s birthday. That would seem like enough for me to pull out the checkbook, but it gets even better. The color of the car, which looks to most as jet black is actually a very dark blue, and the name Cadillac gave to the hue was Antoinette blue. It seems Jack’s mother’s name was Antoinette! Sold! When he told the details to his wife, she softened shortly after and the divorce attorneys weren’t necessary.
So why, you might ask, did Jack’s wife object to him selling the car? Well, it seems that Jack had promised to restore the car in honor of the memory of his mother. He had not yet done so, and his wife insisted that Jack live up to his stated intentions of restoring the car before selling it. Maybe she thought that Armando wouldn’t want the car at the highly elevated asking price. Such was not the case as Armando still said, “I’ll take it,” without any further bickering.
As you can easily see, the car was fully restored and in excellent condition when I took this picture in October, 2011. It would be four more years before ownership would be passed on to Armando in 2015. Since that time Armando who now lives in Redondo Beach. During his tenure with the rare Cadillac, it has appeared on the cover of the national Cadillac LaSalle Club’s ‘Self Starter’ newsletter. The first time he submitted a photo to the CLC, it was rejected because it had a picture of the car with Armando’s daughter and future husband as it was being used as an engagement party car. The club said they always feature cover cars without people in the photos, therefore another picture of the car, sans humans, was used. The club rep told Armando, however, that they do a June wedding issue and that they would use the photo of the car with his daughter and fiancée on the cover of that issue just months later.
So, alls well that ends well would be appropriate in the case of the ‘39 Cadillac 61, two-passenger coupe!
And that’s the CliffsNotes version! My wife will not be surprised as she knows I failed at CliffsNotes 101.
UPDATE: Fast forward nine years. The young man you see in the photo above is now a Lance Corporal in the United States Marines! Friends and family are all very proud of him. Lou came into town on two weeks leave for the holidays and is returning to Camp Pendleton today as this issue hits the newsstands. I made sure he got a copy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to take west with him to California.
Let’s hope we all enjoy a better car show and cruise season for 2021. Meanwhile, so that may happen, please follow the recommendations of our medical experts regarding COVID-19. Maintain social distancing, wash your hands often and wear a mask. Stay safe and healthy and Keep on Cruisin’!