1939 Cadillac was a standout at 2011 show

The date was October 2, 2011. The event was the “Cadillac LaSalle Club of St. Louis’ annual car show at Faust Park,” and it marked the first car show for 10-year-old TKCS-STL volunteer, Luis Hernandez. Lou and TKCS-STL mascot, Roy the wonder dog, were excited about being there.

As a former member of the CLC myself, I always looked forward to this near end-of-season event.

One of the older Cadillacs on hand that day was the beautiful 1939 Cadillac Series ‘61, two-passenger coupe.

The Cadillacs for 1939 came in several body styles and trim levels. The entry level Fisher bodied cars, like the one featured here, road on a 126-inch wheelbase. Fleetwood 75 and 90 series cars road a 141-inch wheelbase.

Fisher bodied ‘61 series and Fleetwood 75 series were powered by a 346 cubic-inch, V-8 with 135-140 horsepower, depending on the series. Fleetwood 90 series cars were powered by a 431 cubic-inch, V-16 engine – capable of cranking out 185 horsepower. All Cadillacs for 1939 had a 3-speed, manual shift transmission (three speeds forward, one reverse) with a column-mounted shifter.

Weighing in at 3,685 pounds, the ‘61, two-passenger coupe was the least expensive Cadillac for 1939 selling for $1,695 – $31,000 and change in 2020 dollars. At the other end of the lineup, the Fleetwood Series 90, seven-passenger Town Car, weighing in at 5,415 pounds sold for $7,295 – or $133,688 in today’s dollars.

Factory installed options were few and far between but included, radio ($69.50) – and no, it didn’t have FM much less CD player; satellite radio (or GM OnStar!); a heater ($31.50) – and yes, if you didn’t order it, your Cadillac didn’t have a heater; seat covers ($8.25 per seat); spotlight ($18.50); windshield washer ($5.75); automatic battery filler (that’s a new one on me at $7.50); and fog lights for $14.50 per pair.