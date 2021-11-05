1940 Ford pickup seen at first TKCS-STL event

I’m stepping back a decade in time for this week’s story about the handsome 1940 Ford pickup. The event was the very first Take a Kid to a Car Show St. Louis (TKCS-STL) on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2010, at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s annual Easter Concours deElegance – one of the largest events of its kind in the St. Louis metro area.

It was a beautiful day and I had my first TKCS-STL participating volunteer, Pablo Rodrieguez, with me to man the booth. We had a great number of people visit us that morning and decided to put the “will be back at...” sign up and get some lunch from one or more of the vendors attending the show each year.

As we gathered food in the form of pork shish kabobs, deep fried Oreo cookies and a multitude of other healthy offerings, we continued to walk the perimeter of the show munching, sipping and taking photos at the same time. When we were “over the hill” (wow, I can relate to that), and heading back to the site of our 10 by 10 booth, Pablo asked, “Where’s the booth?” To which I replied, “What do you mean, where’s the booth?”