1940 Ford pickup seen at first TKCS-STL event
1940 Ford pickup seen at first TKCS-STL event

PHOTO 1.jpg

This 1940 Ford pickup was owned by Daryl and Kimberly Hilbert.

I’m stepping back a decade in time for this week’s story about the handsome 1940 Ford pickup. The event was the very first Take a Kid to a Car Show St. Louis (TKCS-STL) on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2010, at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s annual Easter Concours deElegance – one of the largest events of its kind in the St. Louis metro area.

It was a beautiful day and I had my first TKCS-STL participating volunteer, Pablo Rodrieguez, with me to man the booth. We had a great number of people visit us that morning and decided to put the “will be back at...” sign up and get some lunch from one or more of the vendors attending the show each year.

As we gathered food in the form of pork shish kabobs, deep fried Oreo cookies and a multitude of other healthy offerings, we continued to walk the perimeter of the show munching, sipping and taking photos at the same time. When we were “over the hill” (wow, I can relate to that), and heading back to the site of our 10 by 10 booth, Pablo asked, “Where’s the booth?” To which I replied, “What do you mean, where’s the booth?”

PHOTO 2 .jpg

This is a magazine ad from 1940 shows the sedan delivery version of the Ford light duty trucks for 1940.

As we got closer, it was apparent that the booth was not in its designated place, but instead it was lying behind the tables in a twisted pile of metal framework and canvas! A microburst had come along, lifting the tent and slamming it to the ground just behind where we had set it up for the day! The good news was, it went behind the tables landing on the grassy knoll behind. Had the wind taken it the other direction, it might have land on a valuable collector car. The very next day I stopped at a sporting goods store to pick up a set of barbell weights. (I also called my insurance agent to make sure I had coverage for such things! I did and do.)

Available in half, three-quarter and one ton chassis, the 1940 Ford pickup was priced below $1,000. The popular “F-series” would not come along until eight model years later. The light-duty trucks – pickups and sedan deliveries – were styled with the same front grill and fenders, headlights with their teardrop bezels. The headlights were mounted into the fender instead of on top in a pedestal fashion like in previous years.

PHOTO 3 B.jpg

TKCS-STL's first volunteer, Pablo Rodriguez (Luis', Emanuel, and Eric's uncle), working with the leftover rubble of the tent... which, by the way, was on loan to us from the Jaguar Association of Greater St. Louis!

The newly-styled 1940 Ford light-duty trucks proved to be very poplar and sales were on the rise, due, in part, to the available flathead V-8 engine which had proved itself in Ford automobiles since 1932.

The Fairfield Mint offers a 1940 Ford pickup dressed in flat black with red wheels wearing whitewall tires. It is a very nicely detailed model by Motormax and economically priced at just $15.99. I have ordered one for my diecast collection and expecting it any day.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. The number one hit song for 1940 was “In The Mood.” Who performed it? Glenn Miller; Tommy Dorsey or Bing Crosby.

2. “Because of you ________.” Fill in the blanks for the first line of this 1940 hit song.

3. Which animated Disney film debuted February 7, 1940? Was it “Peter Pan & Wendy”; “Pinocchio” or “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?”

Tri-Power Trivia answers

1. Glenn Miller

2. “Because of you there’s a song in my heart.”

3. Pinocchio

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

