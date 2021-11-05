1940 Ford pickup seen at first TKCS-STL event

I’m stepping back a decade in time for this week’s story about the handsome 1940 Ford pickup. The event was the very first Take a Kid to a Car Show St. Louis (TKCS-STL) on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2010, at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s annual Easter Concours deElegance – one of the largest events of its kind in the St. Louis metro area.
It was a beautiful day and I had my first TKCS-STL participating volunteer, Pablo Rodrieguez, with me to man the booth. We had a great number of people visit us that morning and decided to put the “will be back at...” sign up and get some lunch from one or more of the vendors attending the show each year.
As we gathered food in the form of pork shish kabobs, deep fried Oreo cookies and a multitude of other healthy offerings, we continued to walk the perimeter of the show munching, sipping and taking photos at the same time. When we were “over the hill” (wow, I can relate to that), and heading back to the site of our 10 by 10 booth, Pablo asked, “Where’s the booth?” To which I replied, “What do you mean, where’s the booth?”
As we got closer, it was apparent that the booth was not in its designated place, but instead it was lying behind the tables in a twisted pile of metal framework and canvas! A microburst had come along, lifting the tent and slamming it to the ground just behind where we had set it up for the day! The good news was, it went behind the tables landing on the grassy knoll behind. Had the wind taken it the other direction, it might have land on a valuable collector car. The very next day I stopped at a sporting goods store to pick up a set of barbell weights. (I also called my insurance agent to make sure I had coverage for such things! I did and do.)
Available in half, three-quarter and one ton chassis, the 1940 Ford pickup was priced below $1,000. The popular “F-series” would not come along until eight model years later. The light-duty trucks – pickups and sedan deliveries – were styled with the same front grill and fenders, headlights with their teardrop bezels. The headlights were mounted into the fender instead of on top in a pedestal fashion like in previous years.
The newly-styled 1940 Ford light-duty trucks proved to be very poplar and sales were on the rise, due, in part, to the available flathead V-8 engine which had proved itself in Ford automobiles since 1932.
The Fairfield Mint offers a 1940 Ford pickup dressed in flat black with red wheels wearing whitewall tires. It is a very nicely detailed model by Motormax and economically priced at just $15.99. I have ordered one for my diecast collection and expecting it any day.