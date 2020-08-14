You are the owner of this article.
1949 Plymouth convertible was a “feast for the eyes”
Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

The 1949 Plymouth was a totally redesigned car—the first of the post-war Plymouths. The Special DeLuxe Convertible Club Coupe shown here in its original hue of ‘Plymouth Cream’ (sounds like a Velvet Freeze flavor to me) is definitely restorable but it would take a lot of work. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

...well, back in her day she was! At least, that’s what the 1949 Plymouth brochure proclaimed about the Special DeLuxe Convertible Club coupe. However, the example shown here needs a bit of TLC for sure! Just imagine what it would look like restored as you cruised down Old Route 66 on a sunny summer day!

That’s what Stan Chatman had in mind when he purchased the car many years ago. Unfortunately, he never got around to the restoration before his passing.

My earliest memories date back to the late ‘40s when my parents and I lived in a three-story apartment building at the corner of Green Lea Place, across from Harrison Elementary School in North St. Louis. We were on the top floor and just beneath us on the second floor lived an elderly couple, Charles and Elizabeth Longfield.

I’ll never forget the Longfields for many reasons, not the least of which was the aroma that would waft up to the third floor when ‘Belle’ made her own homemade breads, doughnuts and great Christmas cookies—including some chewy coconut drops in vanilla and chocolate flavors.

‘Chic’ was a shop class teacher in one of the St. Louis high schools and I remember his 1949 Plymouth sedan dressed in New Brunswick Blue. Compared to my dad’s sporty 1950 Rocket 88 Olds coupe, the Plymouth was stodgy and most ordinary. But I remember how good that 6-cylinder Plymouth engine sounded when Chic turned the key—it sounded much like my mother’s Singer sewing machine!

Plymouth’s black and white sales brochure for 1949 boldly proclaimed: “Plymouth builds great cars. True yesterday... true today.” Maybe that’s why that engine sounded so good. The marketing mavens at Plymouth went on to say, “Now there’s more difference than ever in low priced cars—and the great New Plymouth makes the difference!”

Available in Deluxe and Special De- luxe trim levels, the “Second Series” 1949 Plymouth P-18s hit the showroom floors in April of 1949. The options list was sparse for this low-priced contender which had a base price of $1,982 for the Special Deluxe, convertible club coupe. Total production of 1949 Plymouths was 508,000. Only 15,240 were convertible club coupes.

As an early aficionado of hood ornaments, or ‘mascots’ as they are often called, I was fascinated by the delicately sculpted replica of the Mayflower ship that sat high on the hood, out front as if leading the way onto the next journey.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Some of the early 1949 Plymouths had overly high riding heights. Flatter rear leafs and shorter front coils were adopted in order to lower the car by 1 1⁄2 inches, enhancing the more modern look for this “all new Plymouth for 1949.”

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. How many states with a town named Plymouth can you name? There are 22 in all.

2. What year did the Mayflower land in Cape Cod Harbor? 1592; 1620; 1720 or 1893?

3. What was the rated horsepower of the 1949 Plymouth? 49; 97; 165 or 238?

ANSWERS

1. There are cities named Plymouth in CA, CO, FL, IL, IN, IA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NH, NY, NC, OH, PA, UT, VT, WV and WI.

2. 1620

3. 97

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

