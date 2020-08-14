1949 Plymouth convertible was a “feast for the eyes”

...well, back in her day she was! At least, that’s what the 1949 Plymouth brochure proclaimed about the Special DeLuxe Convertible Club coupe. However, the example shown here needs a bit of TLC for sure! Just imagine what it would look like restored as you cruised down Old Route 66 on a sunny summer day!

That’s what Stan Chatman had in mind when he purchased the car many years ago. Unfortunately, he never got around to the restoration before his passing.

My earliest memories date back to the late ‘40s when my parents and I lived in a three-story apartment building at the corner of Green Lea Place, across from Harrison Elementary School in North St. Louis. We were on the top floor and just beneath us on the second floor lived an elderly couple, Charles and Elizabeth Longfield.

I’ll never forget the Longfields for many reasons, not the least of which was the aroma that would waft up to the third floor when ‘Belle’ made her own homemade breads, doughnuts and great Christmas cookies—including some chewy coconut drops in vanilla and chocolate flavors.

‘Chic’ was a shop class teacher in one of the St. Louis high schools and I remember his 1949 Plymouth sedan dressed in New Brunswick Blue. Compared to my dad’s sporty 1950 Rocket 88 Olds coupe, the Plymouth was stodgy and most ordinary. But I remember how good that 6-cylinder Plymouth engine sounded when Chic turned the key—it sounded much like my mother’s Singer sewing machine!

Plymouth’s black and white sales brochure for 1949 boldly proclaimed: “Plymouth builds great cars. True yesterday... true today.” Maybe that’s why that engine sounded so good. The marketing mavens at Plymouth went on to say, “Now there’s more difference than ever in low priced cars—and the great New Plymouth makes the difference!”