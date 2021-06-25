1950 Cadillac wins People’s Choice award!

Father’s Day, 2021 was a hot one for the annual Father’s Day Car Show at The National Museum of Transportation, with temps in the mid-'90s! My son, Jeff, came by to spend some time with me on this special day and treat me to lunch at the Orthwein Center. Walking back up the hill to the car show area, there, directly in front of me, was this stunning 1950 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible. The owner, Kevin Williams must have been expecting me, for he was posed holding in his hands, the People’s Choice Award trophy he won moments earlier.

Two things about this car hit me the moment I laid eyes on it. First, was the car’s stance. Although perhaps not the largest car on display that day, the style of the all-new design for 1950, gave it a heavy, yet graceful look. The massive chrome grill and front bumper also contributed to the car’s portly appearance. Second was the unusual, soft gray color – nothing even close to battleship gray. Cadillac called it French Gray and the hue was quite attractive on this car and it was complemented by a rich, federal blue leather interior.

The 1950 Cadillacs were powered by a 331 cubic-inch V-8 producing 160 bhp at 3,800 rpm. The beefy Cadillac V-8 had its work cut out for it because the 216-inch long Series 62 Cadillac convertible tipped the scales at 4,316 pounds!