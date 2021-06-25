1950 Cadillac wins People’s Choice award!

Father’s Day, 2021 was a hot one for the annual Father’s Day Car Show at The National Museum of Transportation, with temps in the mid-'90s! My son, Jeff, came by to spend some time with me on this special day and treat me to lunch at the Orthwein Center. Walking back up the hill to the car show area, there, directly in front of me, was this stunning 1950 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible. The owner, Kevin Williams must have been expecting me, for he was posed holding in his hands, the People’s Choice Award trophy he won moments earlier.
Two things about this car hit me the moment I laid eyes on it. First, was the car’s stance. Although perhaps not the largest car on display that day, the style of the all-new design for 1950, gave it a heavy, yet graceful look. The massive chrome grill and front bumper also contributed to the car’s portly appearance. Second was the unusual, soft gray color – nothing even close to battleship gray. Cadillac called it French Gray and the hue was quite attractive on this car and it was complemented by a rich, federal blue leather interior.
The 1950 Cadillacs were powered by a 331 cubic-inch V-8 producing 160 bhp at 3,800 rpm. The beefy Cadillac V-8 had its work cut out for it because the 216-inch long Series 62 Cadillac convertible tipped the scales at 4,316 pounds!
Of the 103,855 total Cadillacs built for the 1950 model year, 6,986 were convertibles.
Although the Cadillac was GM’s flagship marque, options were few, but included a heating and ventilation system; AM radio; ‘Sombrero’ style full wheel covers; fog lamps and whitewall tires. Hydraulically-operated power widows were standard on the Series 62 convertible, but optional on steel top models.
Kevin, and wife Caro’s, 1950 Cadillac replaced a 1938 model which, in Kevin’s words, “wasn’t a good fit for most of the car shows” and he and Caro felt like they needed a convertible in their lives. Enter this 1950 Cadillac purchased from John Faust, general manager at St. Louis Car Museum & Sales.
