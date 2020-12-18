1950 Jeepster: A likely show winner? You decide.

One day last week, I received a text message from a fellow VCA (vintage car aficionado), John Cook of Carlyle, Illinois. John is a FIN MAN fan and an avid reader of The Old Car Column. And since you are obviously an OCC reader, you no doubt remember the story I ran on Sunday, August 30, about a semi-private, invitational car cruise which John held at his “building” as he calls it, a week before I ran the story about the event.

John’s “building,” as he calls it, is a 14-plus car garage, filled with some really sweet automobiles – mostly Chevrolets – but with a few special cars John bought just because he liked them. And I say, “why not?” Such is the case for John’s most recent acquisition, the 1950 Willys Jeepster you see featured on this page. He bought the nifty little ragtop, sight unseen, from an auction in Florida – hence the reason for his text message. In his final message John said, “I think it will be a show winner at these local shows. I can hardly wait to show it to you!” After seeing it, I think I would agree with John’s prediction of its success at local events.

As Jeepsters go, this one appears to be “loaded” – having options such as whitewall tires, wheel trim rings (commonly known as ‘beauty rings’), front- and rear-bumper guards, dual-wipers, cigar lighter, special paint, inside and outside rear-view mirrors and a spotlight.

Riding on a 104.5-inch wheelbase and with an overall length of 176.25 inches, Jeepsters were available with one of two engines: the F134 Hurricane I-4 or the L161 Lightning I-6. In both cases, the 134 and 161 in the engine nomenclature referred to the cubic-inch displacement. Engines were made in a first and second series with slight power increases. The Hurricane produced 63 and then 72 horsepower for the first and second series, respectively, and the Lightning produced 72 and 75 horsepower. Willys (initially pronounced WILL-is) used Carter carburetors to fuel all of their engines.