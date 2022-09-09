This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
1950 Oldsmobile 88 ‘Holiday coupe’ was a hot performer
Oldsmobile took 10 of the 19 NASCAR stock car races in 1950 – driver Bill Rexford won the NASCAR Grand National Series championship. Hershel McGriff and Ray Elliott won the grueling 1950 Mexican Road Race in their Rocket 88-powered, #52 Oldsmobile coupe. McGriff and Elliott won the race by a one minute and 19 second margin. A total of 13 Oldsmobiles competed in the event.
Don’t expect to find 81-year old Gary Flood, shown here with his pampered 1950 Oldsmobile 88, tearing up the track at World Wide Technology Raceway. His pristine Olds is kept under cover and driven carefully to a handful of local East Side car shows during the season. A retired commercial construction worker, Gary, as one would expect, is quite handy with tools and put the car together after a close friend and fellow Olds fan, Clay Mollman, passed in the middle of a ground up, frame off restoration. Clay had painted the body and the replacement interior pieces were set aside, but the engine did not run and had no carburetor. With the determination of a basset hound and a little help from his wife of 39 years Jan, the Olds was completed in six years.
FIN MAN Factoid #1: At the Olds factory in Lansing, Michigan, general manager S.E. Skinner and his designers turned out the “Palm Beach” dream car. Based on the Holiday hardtop, it featured alligator hide and basket-weave wicker trim.
FIN MAN Factoid #2: Jeff Beck has a keen interest in classic Ford hot rods, performing much of the work on the exteriors and engines by himself.
See more photos of Gary’s ‘50 Olds, as well as upcoming events, on my Fin Man Facebook page.
Tri-Power Trivia
1. Dead or Alive? English guitarist, Jeff Beck. And, what was the name of the band he formed along with Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page in 1963?
2. Besides the 88 series, what were the other two Olds series for 1950?
3. What was the base, factory suggested retail price of the Olds 88 Holiday hardtop in 1950? $2,035; $2,488; $2,949 or $3,106?
Answers:
1. Jeff Beck is alive and well and still performing at age 78. The band formed by Beck, Clapton and Page in 1963 was The Yardbirds. All three are ranked in the top five of Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
2. 76 and 98. Nearly identical to the 88 series, this would be the final year for the 76 series which was powered by Olds “Big-Six” engine.
3. The base factory suggested retail price of the 88 Holiday Coupe was $2,035 plus options, delivery and dealer prep.
Seen at the recent Edwardsville High School annual D.A.R.E. Car Show was Gary Flood with his 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Series Holiday 2-door hardtop. The car received a total, frame-off restoration about six years ago. It is wearing its original colors of Black over Canto Cream, one of two soft yellow colors on the Oldsmobile palette of eighteen, for 1950 models.