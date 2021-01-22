1951 Buick sighting Down Under

It’s a weekly thing – wondering where the next OCC story is going to come from. Having done over 800 stories over the last 18 years, it’s somewhat of a challenge to think of a new subject car each week. Lately I’ve been doing stories about cars I come across while running errands in the neighborhood or just casually driving around the area. But this week’s story was inspired from a different source.

Just as I was wracking my brain about what car to do for today’s column, I got a text message from our daughter Sabrina (now an eight year resident of Australia with dual citizenship), showing three shots of the 1951 Buick Special featured here in today’s story. Like many of my family and friends, Sabrina occasionally sends me a photo of an interesting vintage American car when she sees one Down Under.

Sabrina, along with her husband, Chris, and our granddaughters Riley and Morgan, had taken a vacation to Echuca (pronounced uh-CHOO-ka), a small town (14,943 residents) on the banks of the Murray River and Campaspe River in Victoria, Australia – 186 miles from their home in Ocean Grove, Australia.

Heading back to their car after having dinner at Roma Pizza (“The best pizza ever,” according to Sabrina), they spotted this 1951 Series 40 (model 48-D), six-passenger Buick Special DeLuxe, Tourback Sedanet parked on Main Street in Echuca. She reported that the owner named the car Sid, after “Sid the Sloth” in the Ice Age movies, because he thought they looked alike.

At first glance this handsome Buick seems fairly stock in appearance, but upon a closer look, you can see “lakes pipes” running the full length of the rocker panels. Upon further inspection, I noticed later issue, narrow whitewall tires – a style that would not appear until model years of 1962. Looking at the wheels themselves, I noticed that someone had been monkeyed with the wheels – painted rims and a barely noticeable chrome center caps and lug nuts.