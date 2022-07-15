 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1952 Cadillac Series 60 Special (well, not exactly)

1952 60 Special

This stately and impressive automobile made a statement wherever it went. It said that you had arrived! 

Actually I found it on the side of the road, not in drive mode. I saw it sitting on the lot of a local quick-change oil establishment. Although I tried to make contact with the owner, going through the manager of the shop, he said the owner of the prestigious Cadillac was coming back to pick it up after hours.

The car, a 1952 60 Special, is eye catching, especially to someone like myself who has dedicated his life to the subject of special-interest automobiles. The 60 Special was the flagship model Cadillac for 1952 — Cadillac’s Golden Anniversary. Styling was carried over from 1948 through 1953, with minor changes each year. The 1948 Cadillac was the first car to feature tail fins. The 1952 models were the first to feature through-the-bumper dual exhaust — a Cadillac styling cue that would continue through the 1958 model year.

The 1952 Cadillacs were powered by a 331-cubic-inch, overhead valve V-8 that produced 190 brake horsepower at 4,000 rpm. Carburetors were four-barrel models by Carter and Rochester.

The car featured on this page is equipped with hydraulically operated power windows. These were standard fare on convertibles and Coupe DeVilles, but a $139 option on all others. The full wheel covers were a $28 option and the whitewall tires set the buyers back an additional $34. The manufacturer’s suggested base price on the 60 Special was $3,636, equal to $40,654 in today’s dollars. The four-door sedan weighed in with a shipping weight of 4,151 pounds. 42,625 were produced, making it far and away the most popular model in the Cadillac lineup for 1952. The second- and third-place models had production totals of 11,165 and 10,065.

When you pulled up at the Missouri Athletic Club, or a fine St. Louis restaurant, you knew you had arrived. And onlookers were duly impressed by its majesty.

For the latest car show and cruise events, check my Facebook page at The Fin Man.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. One of the early “big box” hardware stores in the ’50s was Central Hardware. What was their advertising slogan?

2. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” reached No. 2 on the top hits chart for two weeks on Dec. 27, 1952. Who sang this popular Christmas favorite? Jimmy Boyd, Patti Page, Al Martino or Kay Starr?

3. What is the generally accepted term for those big, chrome, bullet-shaped bumper ornaments on ’50s Cadillacs?

Answers:

1. “Everything from scoop to nuts.”

2. Jimmy Boyd recorded the song “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” for Columbia Records in 1952, when he was 13 years old.

3. Dagmars. Dagmar is a Danish female given name meaning “day” and “glory.”

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

