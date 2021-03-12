1952 Chevrolet 5-window pickup

People involved in the old car hobby long ago coined the now oft-used term ‘20-footer’, meaning a car that looks ‘pretty good’ from a distance of about twenty feet away. Twenty-footers are pretty common at most local cruises and shows... anything less than a concours d’élégance event. When I first set eyes on this 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck, it looked ‘pretty good’, perhaps even a fifteen-footer or slightly better.

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon and the red Chevy pickup was parked outside Double D Exhaust, a Walker muffler dealer in Maryville, Illinois. The shop was closed so I took down the phone number and left a message requesting a return call. That call came a few days later from Tony Picchiold, great grandson of the man who started the site as a hardware store in the early twenties. A grocery store was added next door in the early fifties and the hardware store became a gas station and auto repair business, eventually run by Tony’s father Norman who I had the pleasure of meeting, along with Tony, last Friday. The building you see here has gone through many remodels over the last century, but was the first building in what would later become the town of Maryville.

Taking the Classic Trucks’ website info into consideration, the Maryville Garage truck’s serial number 3KRK- 4414 plate reveals that it is a 3/4 ton model. Chevy pickups were available in 1/2, 3/4 and 1 ton models, typical for light-duty pickups up until present day.

The 1952 models were powered by Chevrolet’s Thriftmaster in-line six, followed by a three-speed synchromesh manual transmission. The Loadmaster six was an optional upgrade and the Maryville Garage truck shown here is equipped with the optional four-speed manual transmission with ‘granny low’ and a floor-mounted shifter.