1952 Chevrolet... was that June Cleaver behind the wheel?

It was a fairly normal weekday afternoon as I was driving through Collinsville, Illinois, recently, when all of a sudden my OCR (Old Car Radar) kicked in and went wild! I looked over to my left, and going the opposite direction, I saw an early ‘50s Chevrolet two-door sedan looking rightly proud! Unfortunately, I was in no position to grab a quick pic, nor was I able to turn around and pursue the Chevy.

Chevrolet’s, like many American car makers post-war offerings, were simply warmed over designs taken from the pre-war models with no significant changes in mechanicals or styling. Such was the case for the 1946-1948 Chevrolets. However, totally fresh and re-designed models arrived for the 1949 model year, featuring integrated front fenders and lower styling lines for fenders, roofs and hoods. The public took to the fresh, new styling and sales for the year were up 43 percent over 1948 totals, once again placing Chevrolet in first place among U.S. auto makers.

FIN MAN FACTOID: For model year 1952, Chevrolet’s total sales were 827,317. For the same period, Ford and Plymouth had total sales of 671,725 and 368,000, respectively. The three-year Korean War (June 25, 1950 – July 27, 1953) was in great part responsible for the downturn in sales and also for the scarcity of whitewall tires due to the military’s need for rubber.

The new look continued through 1952 with only minor changes. If I had to guess, I’d say the Chevy I saw on the road in Collinsville that day was a 1952 model, and a Styleline Special or Styleline DeLuxe two-door sedan, but in the brief few seconds I had to see it, I couldn’t say for sure.