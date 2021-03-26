1955 Buick Century spotted Down Under!

The weekend was here. It was late Friday night and I had yet to even consider what car would be the subject of the column you’re reading at this moment, and my deadline was 5 p.m. Monday! There had been a few cars that I had seen in the past few weeks that I could consider, but they all still required contacting owners, setting up appointments to meet with their cars and lengthy discussions before “putting pen to paper.” Sorry, that was the ‘olden days’ now I guess it’s “fingertips to the keyboard.”

Now it was 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning and I was sound asleep when the ring tone on my cell phone alarmed, waking me up with a start. Our daughter, Sabrina, a 12-year resident of Victoria, Australia, had seen a ‘55 Buick earlier in the day at the annual “scarecrow competition” at the Flying Brick Cider Company on the Bellarine Peninsula (about 10 minutes from the home of Sabrina, husband, Chris, and our granddaughters, Riley and Morgan), “Breezy” had sent me four pictures of a handsome, 1955 Buick Century four-door sedan all decked out in Arctic White over lido green – a carryover color from the 1954 offerings. Although I had been abruptly awakened in the middle of a sound sleep at 2:30 in the morning, I didn’t mind. Problem solved!

Like many American auto makers during post-WWII years, the Buick Motor Company was on a roll for 1955, setting numerous production and sales records. Calendar year production of 781,296 vehicles was an all-time record high, moving Buick into third place among automobile makers. March 16 marked the 1-millionth Buick V-8, on April 5 the 8-millionth Buick was built, and on August 3 the 1-millionth ‘hardtop’ (pillar-less ‘Riviera’ hardtop) was made.