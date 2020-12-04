1955 Chevrolet Bel Air sedan holds a lot of surprises within!

On a recent sunny afternoon, I was ridin’ along in my automobile with no particular place to go, slowing down to swing into Jack in the Box and pick up some stuffed jalapeños... a snack I’ve become addicted to over the last few months. But, just as I was about to turn my wheel clockwise, what to my eyes did appear but a shiny, blue and white, 1955 Bel Air sedan. After a quick check of my rear view mirrors, I abruptly swung to the left, across five traffic lanes, into the parking lot where the Chevy was parked.

Next I took about four or five photos of this stunning car from all angles. Hoping I might get a chance to meet the owner and get some particulars on his '55 ride, I went into the small retail store to see what I could find out. There near the back of the store was an obviously baby-boomer age man wearing a jacket with car graphics on it, and a cap with a 55-Chevy badge emblazoned on the front. What was the likelihood that this was my man? I’d have bet my last paycheck this was the guy!

Sure enough, this was the car’s owner, Cliff Benz of Belleville, Illinois, and after introducing myself, a lengthy conversation ensued during which I learned a great deal of interesting facts about this very special automobile.

Cliff purchased the car from David and Laura Williams of Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri, just last April and has been enjoying it ever since despite a limited number of car shows and cruises due to the CV-19 pandemic. (Tell me about it!)

The 1955 Chevrolet was the first of a three model-year series which would, in later years, become known by devotees as the ‘Tri-Five’ Chevys. Among enthusiasts, many have their favorite, but each stands on its own with unique styling cues. Mechanically, although engines and other mechanicals changed as the years progressed, the trio’s features – body panels, greenhouse glass, doors and more, were for the most part identical.