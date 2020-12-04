1955 Chevrolet Bel Air sedan holds a lot of surprises within!

On a recent sunny afternoon, I was ridin’ along in my automobile with no particular place to go, slowing down to swing into Jack in the Box and pick up some stuffed jalapeños... a snack I’ve become addicted to over the last few months. But, just as I was about to turn my wheel clockwise, what to my eyes did appear but a shiny, blue and white, 1955 Bel Air sedan. After a quick check of my rear view mirrors, I abruptly swung to the left, across five traffic lanes, into the parking lot where the Chevy was parked.
Next I took about four or five photos of this stunning car from all angles. Hoping I might get a chance to meet the owner and get some particulars on his '55 ride, I went into the small retail store to see what I could find out. There near the back of the store was an obviously baby-boomer age man wearing a jacket with car graphics on it, and a cap with a 55-Chevy badge emblazoned on the front. What was the likelihood that this was my man? I’d have bet my last paycheck this was the guy!
Sure enough, this was the car’s owner, Cliff Benz of Belleville, Illinois, and after introducing myself, a lengthy conversation ensued during which I learned a great deal of interesting facts about this very special automobile.
Cliff purchased the car from David and Laura Williams of Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri, just last April and has been enjoying it ever since despite a limited number of car shows and cruises due to the CV-19 pandemic. (Tell me about it!)
The 1955 Chevrolet was the first of a three model-year series which would, in later years, become known by devotees as the ‘Tri-Five’ Chevys. Among enthusiasts, many have their favorite, but each stands on its own with unique styling cues. Mechanically, although engines and other mechanicals changed as the years progressed, the trio’s features – body panels, greenhouse glass, doors and more, were for the most part identical.
So, what makes this particular car so special? As far as cars go, this ‘five-five’ Chevy is a bit of a sheep in wolf’s clothing. Don’t misunderstand me, I’m not saying this car would set records at World Wide Technology Raceway, but it is much more than it appears to be. At first glance you may think this Bel Air sedan is just a very nice restoration, but upon closer examination, you’ll find that it’s far more!
This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air has been equipped with a host of modern performance and convenience options not available nearly seven decades earlier when it rolled off the auto carrier at the local Chevy dealer. Cliff’s car seems to be a well-equipped original with easily visible options including a front grill guard, rear bumper guards, gasoline filler guard, full wheel covers, whitewall tires, radio, front fender shields and more.
Lift the hood and your eyes will grow nearly to the size of those seven-inch, sealed beam headlamps! Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but there is much for you to take in. First you’ll find that the original 265 cubic-inch, 162 horsepower V-8 engine (the first V-8 in a Chevy since the 1918 Series D models) has been replaced by a 327 cubic-inch Chevrolet motor with a 4-barrel carb and dual exhaust, followed by a GM Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission – a far cry from the original two-speed Chevy Powerglide!
Looking around the engine bay you’ll see a modern A/C unit, alternator and power steering pump, all nicely chrome plated, as is the battery hold down bracket. An improved radiator and water pump help keep this Chevy rightly ‘cool’!
Step inside the car and you will see what a nice job was done on the A/C installation – a big factor because Cliff’s wife Linda told him that for any car he buys, air-conditioning is a must! Gotta keep the better half happy, right guys?
You might give that original 1955 steering wheel a second glance because something about it just doesn’t look quite right. That’s because a later model steering column, with the tilt feature, was installed.
I could go on and on listing the special features of this ‘55 Chevy Bel Air, but you get the idea. This is a circa 1955 Chevy sedan with totally modern upgrades, making it an easy drive for the baby boomer owner in any weather and under any road conditions.
FIN MAN FACTOID: The 1940 Packard was the first car to offer factory-installed air-conditioning. By 1969, more than half of all new cars sold were equipped with A/C. Today, more than 99 percent of all new cars are air-conditioned.
Let me take a moment to talk about that ‘sedan’ body style. As long as I can remember, in general, the most desirable collectible automobile body styles were, in this order, convertibles and two-door (pillar-less), followed by two- and four-door sedans and station wagons. This can in most cases be verified by looking at the market prices in the Old Cars Report Price Guide, considered by many to the ‘bible’ for old car values. In the case of the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, a convertible in No. 2 (fine) condition is currently listed at $92,400. A two-door hardtop is listed at $43,400, a two door sedan is shown at $34,020 and a four-door is listed at $19,600. These figures are, for the most part, typical for the majority of collectible American cars of the fifties. If you have the means to pay 4 ½ as much for a ragtop, or twice as much or more for a two-door hardtop... more power to you! However, to the next gen of collectible car buyers, the formerly-looked-down-upon four-door sedan is not objectionable in the least for that is what most of them grew up with. And, another plus for a four-door of any kind, is that it is much more comfortable when taking another couple to dinner or a show, because it is far more easy for us baby boomers to get in and out of the back seat!
The ‘55, ‘56, and ‘57 Chevys have stood the test of time to become collector favorites, and you’ll find a host of specialized car clubs across the U.S. and in the metro St. Louis area devoted to these popular cars. One of them holds a special swap meet just for ‘55 through ‘57 Chevys. Search them on Facebook. And remember, you don’t need a Facebook page of your own to use the site – just go to facebook.com on your computer or smartphone.
UPCOMING EVENTS: I’m still hoping to have a Breakfast With the FIN MAN one of these days when CV-19 settles down. I’m sure it won’t be soon, so am hoping for the best in the spring of 2021. Meanwhile please practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, stay safe and healthy and Keep on Cruisin’!
