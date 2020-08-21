1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Torino Coupe concept car

Where do I begin? What you see on this page is a one-off concept car with a twisted past.

Others have told the story about Gian Boano, the man from Italy and the Ford Motor Company who made the Indianapolis happen in time for the 1955 Turin International Automobile Show—but no one has told about the man who brought it back from the crusher’s jaws, and the other who restored it TWICE! I’m here today to tell you that side of the story.

William P. Hannah recently relocated from his home state of New Jersey to the St. Louis area. From the age of nine, Bill worked for his father’s business, C. Hannah, Ltd. Auto Restorations, a business specializing in restoration of automobiles for the TV and motion picture industries.

The 1941 Lincoln Continental which was shot up in the tollbooth scene of The Godfather, was but one example, restored from the ground-up by Charles and his son, Bill.

Bill’s father found the Lincoln Indianapolis, as a burned out hulk, behind a gas station in New Hampshire. Charles purchased the car for $3,500. That was the beginning of a ground-up restoration which would consume years of Charles and son Bill’s lives.

Charles worked into the late hours, finding connections to people at Ford and in Italy, who were instrumental in the creation of the Lincoln concept car. He obtained volumes of specs and build info on the car. And remember, this was prior to the birth of the internet, so it was all done over the phone and through “snail mail.”

I can’t show you a Ditzler color chart for this car because it was unique, created by Gian Boano. As far as the mechanicals go, the engine, transmission, chassis and accessories were straight-up Lincoln from 1955, including the stock, 342 cubic-inch Lincoln V-8 producing 255 horsepower. Reported zero to 60 time was 11.5 seconds and top speed was a mere 88 mph. But who cares, right? I’m sure the present owner, whomever he is, doesn’t give a hoot.