1956 Jaguar XK140 was a real head-turner at European Car Show in 2014

Since I was just a young whipper snapper, the name Jaguar has always held a special place in my heart, even though I have never owned one.
My father had a customer at his Mobilgas service station who owned a Jaguar Mk X. I never have forgotten the wonderful aroma those Jag leather interiors emitted, even after several years of use!
The XK140 shown above is a 1956 model, at the time (and perhaps still is), owned by Bob Borchurt. The XK140 was the second of a series of three model changes covering the model years 1948 to 1954, 1955 to1957 and 1958 to 1960. All had the same smooth, sleek body as seen here, done up in Old English White with a tan leather interior.
All XK140 Jags were powered by a 3.4 liter, DOHC, straight six engines of either 190 or 210 brake horsepower. Maximum top speed was 120 to 125 miles per hour.
The Jaguar XK140 was offered in three body styles: an open two-seater, a fixed-head coupe (non-removable hardtop), and a drop-head coupe. Total production of all three for the 1956 model year was 8,937 units.
GREAT NEWS JUST IN... After a two year sabbatical, the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s annual Easter Concours d’Elegance car show returns for 2022, on the upper Muny parking lot on Easter Sunday. Good news/bad news: you will have to decide where your interest lies – in-stock cars, 25 years or older OR in customs, modifieds, hot rods, bikes, trucks, etc. Since 1970, the Easter event was a two-for-one deal – the HCCM holding their show on the upper Muny lot, while the St. Louis Street Rodders Association held theirs on the lower Muny lot, calling it “The Real Easter Show.” It seemed like a sweet deal to those of us who like any and all cars, of any age and modified or not. The street rodders canceled their 2020 show due to the pandemic. They did not cancel the 2021 show, however, as it was held at the St. Louis Family Arena in St. Charles.
Both of these shows are major events, with a large number of participants and spectators. The good news for the HCCM event is that the lower lot will now be open for parking, freeing up traffic and spaces along the roads leading to the Muny Opera location.
So, pick your poison and pack your picnic basket. Plan on spending the day at either one of these great events.
Special thanks to the Jaguar Association of Greater St Louis who lent us their tent for our first Take a Kid to a Car Show event, at the HCCM’s Concours d’Elegance in 2009! Here’s hoping every one of you have a safe and healthy Happy New Year, 2022.