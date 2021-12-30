1956 Jaguar XK140 was a real head-turner at European Car Show in 2014

Since I was just a young whipper snapper, the name Jaguar has always held a special place in my heart, even though I have never owned one.

My father had a customer at his Mobilgas service station who owned a Jaguar Mk X. I never have forgotten the wonderful aroma those Jag leather interiors emitted, even after several years of use!

The XK140 shown above is a 1956 model, at the time (and perhaps still is), owned by Bob Borchurt. The XK140 was the second of a series of three model changes covering the model years 1948 to 1954, 1955 to1957 and 1958 to 1960. All had the same smooth, sleek body as seen here, done up in Old English White with a tan leather interior.

All XK140 Jags were powered by a 3.4 liter, DOHC, straight six engines of either 190 or 210 brake horsepower. Maximum top speed was 120 to 125 miles per hour.

The Jaguar XK140 was offered in three body styles: an open two-seater, a fixed-head coupe (non-removable hardtop), and a drop-head coupe. Total production of all three for the 1956 model year was 8,937 units.