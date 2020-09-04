1956 Olds Super 88 Holiday Sedan – Let’s go to dinner!

Cruising down the road one day last week, I was minding my own business, and there it was – a strikingly beautiful 1956 Oldsmobile Super 88 decked out in lipstick red and snow white. What was I to do? I couldn’t just drive on by without stopping, so I took a hard left to pay my respects to one of my favorite Oldsmobiles.

Now don’t get me wrong, I like the 1955 Oldsmobiles as well, but this is one where, in my opinion, the second of a two-year run had subtle refinements in styling over the preceding year.

Pulling into the lot where the ‘56 Olds sat on a trailer, I saw three men standing next to the car. As I approached, one of them called out, “Hello FIN MAN!”. At first, I didn’t recognize Phil Carrico, whom I had done a story about his 1932 Chevrolet Confederate Coupe in August of last year. Phil is the one who found the Olds for sale in St. Charles and took his friend Randy Gower out to look at it last February. When former owner, Mike Klecz, took the tarp off the stunning red and white Olds, Randy said, “I’ll take it!”

You’re likely to see a number of ‘57 Chevys at local shows and cruises, but it is rare to see a 1956 Oldsmobile – and that is but one thing that makes this car so appealing.

In the old car hobby, popularity equals price. At the top of the list are the convertibles, sometimes double the price of the next highest in popularity, the 2-door ‘hardtops’ (or pillar-less coupes). Next down the line are the 4-door ‘hard-tops’ (sans post), followed by the 2-door sedans (posts), 4-door sedans (posts) and finally the station wagons (of which there are certain exceptions).