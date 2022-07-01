 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1956 Studebaker Commander Parkview wagon is a true survivor

Studebaker wagon

Duane Koerber’s Studebaker wagon is a rare gem in collectible cars, and it was a pleasure to meet the man and his car at the show in Pacific, Mo.

It’s not likely you’ll ever see a car like this again in your lifetime unless you go to a local car show where this Study’s owner, Duane Koerber, is showing it off. I met Duane and saw his car on Saturday, June 25, at the 20th Annual Pacific Car Show and Block Party, one of the premier car events in the metro area. This year’s show brought roughly 500 plus cars and hundreds of spectators who just came to drool.

When they were first made, the Studebaker 1956 model year sold a total of 69,593 of which 3,333 were Commander Parkviews. The Commander Parkview was the mid-level model of the station wagon line until 1957. Entry level was the Champion Pelham and top-of-the-line was the President Pinehurst. All were two-door models. Duane’s Commander Parkview had a base factory suggested price of $2,354 before options, taxes, delivery and dealer prep. That equals $25,296 in today’s dollars.

Duane, a retired carpenter supervisor, purchased the car about two years ago after a friend told him about finding the car stored in a garage in Pevely, Mo.

Duane’s Studebaker is decked out in a two-tone color scheme of Snowcap White over Yellowstone, and it is believed to be the original paint. The wagon is powered by the Studebaker, 259 cubic-inch overhead valve V-8, topped by a four-barrel Carter carburetor. Duane admits that after purchasing the car, he had some work done to the engine and it now puts out more than the original 170 brake horsepower. Options on this wagon include power steering, an AM radio and overdrive.

Studebaker is an orphan marque, a once-fine American automobile that went by the wayside in March 1966. But they still hold strong appeal to some. While interviewing Duane at the show in Pacific, I met Ben Allspach who owns a 1949 Studebaker Champion business coupe. He is a member of the Gateway Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club, an active club for Studebaker owners as well as those who are just interested in the brand. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the club (ownership of a Studebaker is encouraged, but not required), get in touch with Ed Meyer, edanna97@yahoo.com or call (314) 707-7192.

This year’s show was a combined effort by the Pacific Partnership and the Original Corvette Club of St. Louis. My thanks go out to Sarah Summers of Farmer’s Mutual Insurance and Larry Dann of the Corvette Club for helping me get registered for a space at the last minute.

Visit the Fin Man on Facebook to see more on this story, news on Breakfasts with the Fin Man, tours and more, including upcoming local events.

P.S. Congrats to Ken Cantrell, owner of the gorgeous Chrysler Imperial Le Baron, the subject of last week’s OCC on the Father’s Day show at MOT. He showed up at the Pacific show with his ruby-red gem and took home a Best in Show award!

I hope you enjoyed today’s story. Live safe, drive safe and Keep on Cruisin’!

Tri-Power Trivia

1. What St. Louis-based historical icon was built by Studebaker in 1903?

2. What was the official corporate name of the builder of Studebaker cars in 1956?

3. What city was home to Studebaker?

Answers:

1. The Budweiser Clydesdale’s wagon was built by the Studebaker Brothers Manufacturing Company, incorporated in 1866.

2. Studebaker merged with Packard in 1954 to form the Studebaker-Packard Corporation.

3. South Bend, Indiana.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

