1957: When frugality was fashionable

The year was 1957 and the U.S. economy was in the throes of the worst recession since the post-World War II years. Today, you don’t often hear the term “frugal,” but my mother used it to teach me the value of a dollar. Frugality was an important thing in 1957, as it remains today.
Family transportation in 1957 consisted primarily of full-sized American automobiles. Compacts, with the exception of a few Nash/AMC models, would not arrive until the 1960 model year. All three of the major players in auto manufacturing had an entry-level brand. GM had Chevrolet, Ford Motor Company had Ford and Chrysler had the Plymouth line. Each of these had their own entry-level models: Chevrolet, the 150 series; Ford, the Custom series; and Plymouth, the Plaza models.
Grandparents, teach your grandchildren well. Sit them down so they won’t go into shock as you tell them just how basic an entry-level car was back in ‘the day’! Most of the cars shown above had no carpeting! What? That’s correct. Carpeting was offered as an extra-cost option on many low-priced models. If you couldn’t come up with the extra five or ten dollars for full carpeting, you were left with the standard black rubber mats covering the entire interior floor. Most also came with no arm rests, or one only on the driver’s side. The passenger was left with no arm rest unless the owner had chosen the option. Only the driver’s side of the car had a sun visor. The passenger side was an extra cost option.
The base manufacturer suggested retail price (msrp) for the Chevy 150, Plymouth Plaza and Ford Custom were $1,996, $1,982 and $1,889 respectively. Horsepower ratings for the same three cars equipped with the standard, in-line, 6-cylinder engines were 140; 132 and 144 respectively. Total model year production numbers were, 146,080, 142,370 and 192,775 respectively.
Much like an old rotary dial telephone, show those kids of yours a picture of a car window crank and they will more than likely say, “What’s that?” Nearly every car or pickup your kids ride in today has power windows, steering, brakes, power seats and automatic transmissions. The entertainment and information systems are incredible today. Back in 1957, you could get a rear seat speaker for your AM radio for an extra 12 bucks, equal to $124.84 in 2022 dollars! That would be a lot for a single, mono speaker in the rear deck. But we all thought that rear speaker sounded great.
How things have changed. I have often told people in recent times that I am about to buy myself a ‘57 Chevy and call it quits. Why? The cost of repairing today’s complex cars is often overwhelming. Take, for instance, my 2011 Camaro SS convertible which needs a new ‘blend door’ – a $35 part. My friendly neighborhood Chevy dealer wants, $4,000 labor to put it in! Why so expensive? In order to get to the part, you must remove the front seats, the steering column and the entire dashboard. To get the dashboard out, you must remove the windshield! All said and done, $4,035. So, I’ve been driving this beautiful car for two years without heat or A/C.
I could go on and on, but what good would it do? Thank you for listening to my rant! And do you have a 1957 anything that you would be willing to sell me?