1958 was the first Impala ... well, sort of

When I set up my TKCS-STL booth at events, shows and cruises, the most often-asked question I have been getting lately is, “When are you going to have another tour?” All I can say right now is that I am “intending” to have Rollin’ with the Fin Man VI before the end of the year. It will likely be limited to roughly 25 to 30 people, and I “intend” to bring back the raffle prizes I did on the big tours years ago. I have already purchased some pretty cool items!
I think it’s also time to bring back Breakfasts with the Fin Man, don’t you?
UPCOMING EVENT: You won’t want to miss this one! Sunday, Sept. 18, the Chain of Rocks Community Association presents their Route 66 Classic Car Show on the historic Old Chain of Rocks Bridge! This event has been a Fin Man favorite since the first one we attended several years ago. Walk the bridge or ride a bike, but whatever you do, do it from the Illinois side of the river. The Missouri side will be closed for construction.
SOME IMPALAFUN FACTS: 1958 was the model year Chevrolet announced the new Impala name. But it was not a separate model. Rather, it was the upper trim line in the Bel Air series. The 1958 Chevrolets were longer, 9 inches longer than the ’57 models, and 2 inches lower. The cover of the ’58 Chevy sales brochure touted the one-year-only overall look as “a spectacular new shape. ”The Impala was available in just two body styles: sport coupe as shown here and convertible. The Impala interiors were just as glitzy as the exteriors. The Chevrolet ad men (and you know they were all men), called it “wall-to-wall luxury,” going on to say that the tri-color upholstery was a combination of “supple leather and gayly-textured fabrics”! Odd sounding verbiage in today’s world.
The Bel Air Impala Sport Coupe had a base price of $2,693 when equipped with the base 185 horse, 283 cubic inch V-8 engine. The convertible was $142 more. The base Bel Air two-door hardtop was $2,554 with the V-8 engine. The convertible was only offered in the Impala trim. In today’s dollars, the above figures would equal $27,898, $1,470 and $26,458, respectively.
Oops! Just another senior moment: In last week’s story, I mentioned that Gloria Conley stopped by to see us at the All Ford Show. Gloria drives an airport shuttle for SKY PARK, not EZ Park, as I had indicated.
Tri-Power Trivia
1. What was the final model year of the Impala?
2. Dead or alive? Singer/songwriter Dr. John.
3. Study the photo above. This Impala is what is known as a “mild custom.” Can you tell what three things seen in this picture have been modified from stock?
Answers
1. 2020.
2. Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., aka Dr. John, known for his mastery of New Orleans blues, jazz, funk and R&B, passed on June 6, 2019, of a heart attack at the age of 77.
3. The trunk has been “shaved” off, the Impala script and the V symbol centered under it on the trunk lid. The middle lenses of the three-lamp clusters on each side were originally white for backup lights. The creator of this car changed them out for red ones. The wheels are custom mag style wheels.
The 1958 Chevy Impala shown here was seen displayed at the Octoberfest Chain of Rocks Car Show on October 18, 2018. That unique roofline with its reverse-canted C pillar was a one-year styling cue for all GM car lines.