1960 Ford F-100 4x4 pickup truck is ready to haul!

Having just picked up Dillan for the day so we could get out and do some cruising in the Camaro (followed by helping me with some items on my list of ‘honey-dos’ around the house), as we cruised down Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach, we spotted this handsome vintage Ford pickup on a local ‘pre-owned’ car lot. The former Bob’s Auto Sales had been languishing for several years and the lot, which has room for 20 or more cars, frequently had only a half-dozen and, sometimes less, on hand every time I drove by. Under new ownership, the lot has recently enjoyed a more sizable selection of rides.
Seeing this white F-100 sitting high on its 4x4 chassis, well, what could we do but make a quick u-turn to stop in and check it out. What we found was an interesting example of the F-series Ford pickups.
This 1960 F-100 was originally fitted out as a two-wheel drive model, but was converted to four-wheel-drive with a Ford factory-installed package manufactured by NAPCO (Northwestern Auto Parts Company) – a four-wheel-drive automobile parts manufacturing company founded in 1918 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NAPCO became a dominant name in 4x4 conversion packages in the mid-20th century, primarily for Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. As early as 1942 NAPCO began building four-wheel drive assemblies to be fitted to Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Studebaker vehicles, however, the company was primarily associated with GMC and Chevrolet pickups.
NAPCO converted pickups actually have a following (including a national club) in today’s collector car/truck hobby, adding to their value in today’s market.
This Ford is not a show vehicle by any means, not even a ‘20-footer’ but perhaps a good ‘30-to-40-footer.’ The Corinthian White exterior could use a redo if you’re looking for a show-winning pickup, but for a strong work horse, this one would be hard to beat. Eric Hayes (Hayes Motors) tells me the ‘over-square’ 292, Y-block V-8 (equipped with a Holley 2-barrel carburetor), runs great, and with that four-wheel-drive NAPCO package means it will pull like a prize bull! That wouldn’t surprise me one bit, for this example is equipped with a 4-speed manual tranny with first gear being a ‘granny low.’
On the inside, the bench seat has been redone with a red tweed nylon-rayon blend cloth, much like the original and is in very good condition. The metal panels are done in a two-tone red and white scheme and overall are very presentable. Ford’s ad men touted their new ‘Driversized Cabs’ for 1960 as offering “new comfort and durability” with ‘almost 59’ of shoulder room for three-man riding comfort!” (Or I guess perhaps three and a half or four ladies.)
It is hard to argue that the F-series Fords are not the most popular vehicle (not just trucks) in history. The F-Series has become America’s Favorite Pickup, with nearly a million sold per year. The Ford F-series has been the best-selling pickup in the U.S. since 1977 and the highest-selling vehicle since 1981. The F-series Ford is also the best-selling overall ‘vehicle’ in Canada as well. It’s hard to knock success like that.
Currently the Ford F-Series is manufactured by Ford in four facilities in the United States.
This NAPCO-equipped F-100 is listed at $14,995. Is it a good deal? You be the judge. This unique truck is a head-turning vehicle and a rare find indeed – one which a special buyer will enjoy for years to come.
