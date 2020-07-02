1960 Ford F-100 4x4 pickup truck is ready to haul!

Having just picked up Dillan for the day so we could get out and do some cruising in the Camaro (followed by helping me with some items on my list of ‘honey-dos’ around the house), as we cruised down Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach, we spotted this handsome vintage Ford pickup on a local ‘pre-owned’ car lot. The former Bob’s Auto Sales had been languishing for several years and the lot, which has room for 20 or more cars, frequently had only a half-dozen and, sometimes less, on hand every time I drove by. Under new ownership, the lot has recently enjoyed a more sizable selection of rides.

Seeing this white F-100 sitting high on its 4x4 chassis, well, what could we do but make a quick u-turn to stop in and check it out. What we found was an interesting example of the F-series Ford pickups.

This 1960 F-100 was originally fitted out as a two-wheel drive model, but was converted to four-wheel-drive with a Ford factory-installed package manufactured by NAPCO (Northwestern Auto Parts Company) – a four-wheel-drive automobile parts manufacturing company founded in 1918 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NAPCO became a dominant name in 4x4 conversion packages in the mid-20th century, primarily for Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. As early as 1942 NAPCO began building four-wheel drive assemblies to be fitted to Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Studebaker vehicles, however, the company was primarily associated with GMC and Chevrolet pickups.

NAPCO converted pickups actually have a following (including a national club) in today’s collector car/truck hobby, adding to their value in today’s market.