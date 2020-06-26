1960 Imperial Crown Limousine... for only 16 lucky owners!

When I first set eyes on this Imperial Crown limo, I just thought to myself, “wow!”! I mean just look at that long body, that extended formal roof and last but not least those fabulous, graceful fins sporting the iconic, chrome-ringed bullet taillights— an Imperial styling cue since 1955. Car spotters of the 50s could easily identify the Imperials because the taillights were a sure giveaway. The 1955 and ‘56 models had separate, pod-shaped taillights perched atop the rear fenders, but in 1957, when fins were coming into fashion, the taillights were incorporated into the soaring fins as seen in this Imperial Crown Limousine.

If like me, you are of the vintage that made you highly ‘car conscious’ in the 60s, you may have occasionally, but rarely, spotted a 1960 Imperial gracing the streets of our town. A total of 17,703 standard Custom, Crown and Lebaron series Imperials were built for the 1960 model year with an average, factory base price of $5,516, equal to $48,269 in today’s dollars. The very special and limited production, bespoke Crown Imperial Limousine, however, was very different story. Priced at a nice, round figure of $16,000 (a cool $140,010.38 in 2020 buckaroos), and offered for a privileged few, only 25 were planned for production, and in fact only 16 copies were actually produced.

So just what was so special about this car? Well, for starters the bodies were fashioned in Italy by Corrozzeria of Ghia, the legendary coach-making house of Torino, Italy. And, as the magazine advertisement stated, “Ghia’s craftsmen hand-fashioned each subtle detail of the Crown Imperial Limousine’s custom body and interior, and they will not be hurried.”