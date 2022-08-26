1961 Pontiac Ventura Sports Coupe with Tri-Power

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
The pretty Pontiac seen on this page is a 1961 Ventura Sport Coupe. This model has always been one of my favorites for a number of reasons. First, this car was toned down dramatically from the chrome-emblazoned models of the mid- to late-’50s — a refreshingly moderate style, which could be said of most American cars in the early ’60s.
The car is owned by Bruce Shatto, of Cedar Hill, Missouri. An admitted Pontiac aficionado, Shatto has owned the car for the past 20 years. He found it by accident at Frisco Hill Auto Body, a southern Missouri Pontiac specialist. The shop collects Pontiacs and has a selection of the make in various conditions, most needing some level of restoration.
Shatto told me that the front fenders came from California, the doors came from Oregon and the interior headliner, door skins, carpeting and seat upholstery came from Samuel’s Auto Upholstery in Hialeah, Florida. It was the only kit they had in that color.
You won’t find another ’61 Pontiac in this fine condition if you travel the entire USA. The car won Shatto a “Best of Show” trophy at a Pontiac show with judging done by club members. That honor is better than any trophy he could have received.
The 1961 Pontiac Ventura Sport Coupe had a base factory suggested retail price of $2,971, equal to $29,538 in 2022 wampum. The Tri-Power carb setup was an additional $110 to $168, depending on the engine model. The four-speed manual transmission was an extra $306 for full-size Pontiacs. A host of appearance, performance and convenience features were offered, as well.
Great show, great cars, great weather and great people — that’s what a perfect car show is all about! Next year, I’ll try to remember the date and have our (Take a Kid to a Car Show) TKCS-STL booth set up for the kids once again. Hope to see you there.
Stay tuned next week for a report on a gorgeous 1971 Buick Gran Sport also seen at the D.A.R.E. show in Edwardsville.
Other great local shows coming right up are the CORCA (Chain of Rocks Community Association) Car Show on the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, held on Sunday, Sep. 18, and the Acoustic Music Festival and Archway Olds Club on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the National Museum of Transportation. For details see my Fin Man Facebook page.
I hope you enjoyed today’s story. Meanwhile, drive safe, stay healthy and keep on cruisin’!
Tri-Power trivia
1. What were the names of Pontiac models for 1961?
2. Dead or alive? Singer/songwriter and musician Joe Cocker.
3. On March 1, 1961, President John F. Kennedy by executive order established which agency to provide international development assistance?
Answers
1. Tempest, Catalina, Ventura, Star Chief and Bonneville.
2. Joe Cocker died from lung cancer on Dec. 22, 2014, at the age of 70.
Standing by his pristine Pontiac Ventura is Bruce Shatto, of Cedar Hill, Missouri. Bruce has owned the car for 20 years and spent the first three years undertaking a ground-up, body-off restoration. The result is a car that looks like it just rolled off the assembly line!