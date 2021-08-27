1962 Chevy Bel Air was Jim Schnider’s first car!

I had been contemplating what car I would feature in my next column when an old friend of mine sent me a text message inviting me to lunch. Prior to retiring, Jim and I worked together for the Department of Homeland Security for 15 years as TSA Screeners at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. While at lunch, I asked Jim what the first car he owned was, and he told me about his 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air four-door sedan.
You might be looking at the picture postcard shown here, thinking that it looks rather plain compared to the Bel Airs of the ‘50s. You are absolutely correct. The Bel Air name first showed up for the 1950 models and was used to designate the new, two-door “hardtop” (a pillar-less roof line) which grew very popular in the mid- to late-‘50s when air conditioning was rare. If you’re wondering if the name came from the upscale neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, you’re right again! Other General Motors brands also used unique model names during the period, such as the Pontiac Chieftain and Star Chief Custom Catalinas, Oldsmobile 88 and 98 Holiday models, Buick Super and Roadmaster Rivieras, and Cadillac DeVilles.
Later in the ‘50s, new names appeared. In the case of Chevrolet, the Impala was introduced as a top-line trim level for the 1958 Bel Air series and would, for the 1959 model year, take the top model spot from Bel Air, which would then become the second highest model. Have I confused you yet?
Since it was second in command in the Chevrolet hierarchy (just above the lowly Biscaynes), most Bel Airs, including Jim’s, were powered by the old reliable, Chevy “Stovebolt-Six.” This tough-as-nails engine was introduced in 1929 and remained the engine which powered Chevrolet cars and trucks for 72 years.
Although the Impala was top dog by 1962, the Bel Air was still a popular model, more affordable than the Impala, yet having upscale features over the entry-level Biscaynes. These included more bright-work trim on the outside and color-keyed carpeting on the inside. Biscaynes were fitted with vinyl floor coverings.
