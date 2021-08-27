1962 Chevy Bel Air was Jim Schnider’s first car!

ROLLIN’ WITH THE FIN MAN V: See the magnificent 30-plus car collection of Charles Gallagher during Rollin’ With The FIN MAN V on Friday, September 17. Look for the big, yellow school bus at the park and ride lot on the Southwest corner of Gravois and I-270 at 9:00* a.m., or at Lilac Avenue and I-270 at 10:00* a.m. From there we will travel to our yet-to-be-confirmed lunch destination. NOTE: Unfortunately Gregg’s Bar & Grill, where we were originally planning on having lunch, will not be able to host our group. Owner, John Reinberg, regretfully had to cancel our event due to lack of wait staff. We should not be surprised as this is a common situation “in these unprecedented times.” (Are we sick of hearing that phrase by now or what?!) After lunch, we will move on to the main event: a tour of the fascinating and diverse collection of vehicles at the Charles Gallagher Museum. Mr. Gallagher is the retired owner of Union Fruit & Produce and his collection includes a significant collection of Russian Orthodox Christian icons. The price for this tour is $45 per person including transportation and lunch. Call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) to place your ticket orders. Checks must be received by September 10. This is an exclusive Rollin’ With The FIN MAN event and attendance will be limited to 40 guests. We are expecting a sellout, so please reserve your seats ASAP. NOTE: The pickup times listed herein are not likely to change, however, due to an unfinalized breakfast/lunch destination, may change slightly. Stay tuned right here for finalized details as they become available.