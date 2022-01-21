1962 Rambler American was a step above the competition

My days in high school were smack dab in the middle of the ‘muscle car’ revolution. The kids at McCluer High School would often ‘hang out’ at the Steak ‘n Shake on North Lindbergh in Florissant. You could always tell who the rich kids were – the ones with the shiny new Pontiac Firebirds, Mustang Mach 1s, Plymouth Barracudas and the like. That didn’t bother me, however, I had a 1959 English Ford Consul convertible, and I was just as proud of my car as they were of theirs.

Why do I mention this in a story about the AMC Rambler American? It’s all about the shape and proportions of the two cars. Some might call these compacts, ‘frumpish’ and rightly so. The style could be described as boxy, unstylish and plain. Although the little Rambler American could be lumped in this category, along with a few other cars, both from America and abroad, it was a notch above most of the others for a number of reasons.

The second-generation (1961-1963) American was powered by an in-line six which produced 90 in the standard version, or 125 and 185 in available optional upgrades. New for 1962, American offered five choices for shifting. A 3-speed manual with a column-mounted shifter was standard fare, with or without overdrive. A unique Twin-Stick manual with two floor-mounted shifters was another option. This transmission could be shifted as a 5-speed if so desired. Also offered, for extra cost, was the new and improved Flash-O-Matic automatic which provided higher efficiency and better gas mileage – and, with gas prices around 25 cents per gallon, everyone had to watch their budgets!

The Rambler American sales brochure claimed that with “over 75 improvements and refinements for 1962, the American offers finer value than ever before while retaining its basic concept of styling continuity that assures high resale value.” One of those improvements was a “new, increased steering ratio and low-friction mechanism for real finger-tip steering ease, even without power steering,” which was also available as an extra cost option. They went on to say that “America’s most maneuverable car is even easier to park and steer in 1962.”

The American as shown in today’s story, is a generation two version, which was manufactured from model years 1961 through 1963. The car was first offered in 2 and 4-door sedan, 2-door convertible and 2 and 4-door station wagon body styles. For the third and final season of gen 2 vehicles, a 2-door (pillar-less) hardtop was added to the lineup.

AMC automobiles have a substantial number of devotees across the country as well as around the globe. Here in the St. Louis area, it’s the Gateway AMC Club, and it is open to anyone owning a Nash or AMC vehicle, or just anyone who is merely interested in the cars. The Gateway AMC folks are one of the best groups of car enthusiasts you will find anywhere. They are very active putting on local shows, cruises and special events right here in our area. Look them up on Facebook and tell them The FIN MAN told you about it right here in the Old Car Column.

UPCOMING EVENTS: The HCCM’s Easter Concours in Forest Park; The St. Louis Street Rodders Association’s Easter Show at the Family Arena, and the European Auto Show, on June 5, 2022 at MINI of St. Louis.

