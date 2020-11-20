1963 Dodge Dart 270 Series station wagon

Mopar styling from the mid-‘50s into the early ‘60s was bold and daring thanks to the design expertise of Virgil Exner, one of the world’s most renowned automotive designers. One of Exner’s most famous accomplishments was the introduction of the Forward Look for all Chrysler Corporation’s cars in 1955. Lower, longer and wider... was his theme, and always sporting some of the best fins ever to grace the back-end of American automobiles.

But, by the early ‘60s, fins were on their way out, being gradually lowered in height year by year. Although Exner’s team was responsible for the 1963 Dart 270 wagon, I found F.O.R.D. – (Found On Road Driving), as you can see by the rear view – fins were on their way out under edict of the Chrysler higher-ups. Exner was still in charge, but he was under direction of the execs at Chrysler.

Exner referred to the new designs as The Chrysler’s 1961 models are considered the last of the Forward Look designs and Exner would later, begrudgingly, refer to the fin-less 1962 and later Plymouth and Dodge models as “plucked chickens.”

The Dodge Dart for 1963 was offered in three trim levels: 170, 270 and GT Series. The Dart 170 Series was available in 2-door and 4-door sedans as well as station wagon body styles. The 270 Series added a convertible to the mix, and the GT Series was available in 2-door hardtop and convertible body styles only.

A total of 140,900 Dodge Darts were sold for model year 1963, 13,000 of which were station wagons. The standard engine was a 170 cubic-inch, 101 horsepower model. A 225 cubic-inch, 145 horsepower engine, was available for an additional $47. A 3-speed manual transmission with steering column-mounted shifter was standard on all Darts, and a 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic was available for an additional $172.