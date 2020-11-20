1963 Dodge Dart 270 Series station wagon

Mopar styling from the mid-‘50s into the early ‘60s was bold and daring thanks to the design expertise of Virgil Exner, one of the world’s most renowned automotive designers. One of Exner’s most famous accomplishments was the introduction of the Forward Look for all Chrysler Corporation’s cars in 1955. Lower, longer and wider... was his theme, and always sporting some of the best fins ever to grace the back-end of American automobiles.
But, by the early ‘60s, fins were on their way out, being gradually lowered in height year by year. Although Exner’s team was responsible for the 1963 Dart 270 wagon, I found F.O.R.D. – (Found On Road Driving), as you can see by the rear view – fins were on their way out under edict of the Chrysler higher-ups. Exner was still in charge, but he was under direction of the execs at Chrysler.
Exner referred to the new designs as The Chrysler’s 1961 models are considered the last of the Forward Look designs and Exner would later, begrudgingly, refer to the fin-less 1962 and later Plymouth and Dodge models as “plucked chickens.”
The Dodge Dart for 1963 was offered in three trim levels: 170, 270 and GT Series. The Dart 170 Series was available in 2-door and 4-door sedans as well as station wagon body styles. The 270 Series added a convertible to the mix, and the GT Series was available in 2-door hardtop and convertible body styles only.
A total of 140,900 Dodge Darts were sold for model year 1963, 13,000 of which were station wagons. The standard engine was a 170 cubic-inch, 101 horsepower model. A 225 cubic-inch, 145 horsepower engine, was available for an additional $47. A 3-speed manual transmission with steering column-mounted shifter was standard on all Darts, and a 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic was available for an additional $172.
Other popular Dart options included a AM radio, $169 on 170 and 270 series... $153 on GTs; carpeting for the 170 models, $17; tinted glass, $14; heater and defroster, $74; backup lights, $11; outside rear view mirror on driver’s side front fender, $5; padded instrument panel, $16; two-tone paint, $16; power steering, $73; front seat only seat belts, $19; TorqueFlyte automatic transmission, $172; wheel covers, $16; windshield washers, $12 and white sidewall tires, $29. The luggage rack you see mounted on top of the wagon seen on this page was a $48 dollar option.
Unfortunately, I was not able to speak to the person driving this exceptionally nice looking Dart wagon, so I don’t have any background info on this specific example. But I can tell it has been well cared for over the last half century of its existence. I base my statement on the fact that this model is a very rare sight on today’s roads, and the fact that most people do not put a great deal of money into a station wagon, because their value is typically less than the cost it would take for a good restoration.
This car has some tasteful, red pinstriping here and there on the body... and a K-SHE sticker on the back bumper. The owner has replaced the original wheels with a set of mags which further enhances this car’s modern look without going to the extreme. Well done!
The wagon featured in this story is a 270 Series model as can be told by the stainless steel trim strip with red painted insert, running the length of the car. The base-factory price of this wagon in 1963 was $2,433. With the extra cost options it probably ran the new buyer roughly $3,000... or roughly $26,000 in today’s dollars. According to the Old Cars Report Price Guide today’s price range for a ‘63 Dodge Dart 270 station wagon, in No. 1 to No. 6 condition, is $11,300 to $450, respectively.
