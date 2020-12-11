1964, ‘65 and ‘66 Thunderbirds: Sculpturing was in vogue

When trying to come up with a subject automobile for this week’s Old Car Column, I began to look at Ford Thunderbirds. What I discovered, quite to my surprise, was that I have covered generation one, two and three T-birds, but not in my seventeen-plus years of writing this column, and approaching 900 stories in all, have I ever done even one story about the fourth-generation birds – 1964, ‘65 and ‘66.

Anyone who has studied the history of Ford Thunderbirds knows that the first model year for the T-Bird was 1955, while Chevrolet had introduced their first Corvette in 1953. At first, the general public thought the two cars might be in competition with one another, however, once the T-Bird was launched, the difference became clear.

While both cars were similar in size, Ford marketing mavens took their two seater up a notch creating a more upscale, “personal luxury car.” The Corvette was on a path to being considered a ‘sports car,’ with the emphasis being placed on performance, and having no side windows or outside door openers. Thunderbird had both of the above, but in addition offered power steering, power brakes and even power windows and seats. While both cars were riding on a 102-inch wheelbase, the seven inches extra length of the T-Bird and the resultant 275 pounds in weight, made it suffer in acceleration. The factory suggested sale price of $2,944 was only $10 more than the price of the Corvette.

Both cars would find their market, but for 1955 it seemed more people were interested in creature comforts as T-Bird sales for the 1955 model came in at 16,155 units compared to a mere 700 for Chevrolet’s Corvette.