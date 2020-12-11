1964, ‘65 and ‘66 Thunderbirds: Sculpturing was in vogue

When trying to come up with a subject automobile for this week’s Old Car Column, I began to look at Ford Thunderbirds. What I discovered, quite to my surprise, was that I have covered generation one, two and three T-birds, but not in my seventeen-plus years of writing this column, and approaching 900 stories in all, have I ever done even one story about the fourth-generation birds – 1964, ‘65 and ‘66.
Anyone who has studied the history of Ford Thunderbirds knows that the first model year for the T-Bird was 1955, while Chevrolet had introduced their first Corvette in 1953. At first, the general public thought the two cars might be in competition with one another, however, once the T-Bird was launched, the difference became clear.
While both cars were similar in size, Ford marketing mavens took their two seater up a notch creating a more upscale, “personal luxury car.” The Corvette was on a path to being considered a ‘sports car,’ with the emphasis being placed on performance, and having no side windows or outside door openers. Thunderbird had both of the above, but in addition offered power steering, power brakes and even power windows and seats. While both cars were riding on a 102-inch wheelbase, the seven inches extra length of the T-Bird and the resultant 275 pounds in weight, made it suffer in acceleration. The factory suggested sale price of $2,944 was only $10 more than the price of the Corvette.
Both cars would find their market, but for 1955 it seemed more people were interested in creature comforts as T-Bird sales for the 1955 model came in at 16,155 units compared to a mere 700 for Chevrolet’s Corvette.
While the two cars went their separate ways, after just three years of production, Ford’s Thunderbird made a huge change for the 1958 models and beyond. For the 1958 model year, Ford designers added two back seats to the T-Bird, making it a four-passenger automobile, and resulting in what many consider to be the beginning of the ‘personal luxury car’ segment of the marketplace. The second-generation ‘square bird,’ so named because of its squarish roof line, gained a full 16 inches in length and 1,000 pounds in weight over the two-seat, first generation models (also affectionately referred to as early birds, little birds and baby birds by their fans), yet were still noticeably smaller than the full-size Ford cars.
While fans of the baby birds bemoaned the change to a larger, four-passenger format, their numbers paled in comparison to the general public and sales skyrocketed from 16,155, 15,631 and 21,380 for 1955, 1956 and 1957 respectively, to 37,892, 67,756 and 92,798 for 1958, 1959 and 1960 model years.
For the third-generation (or ‘bullet birds’ as they have been known for their bullet-shaped profile), T-Bird sales for 1961, 1962 and 1963, totaled 73,051, 78,011 and 63,313 respectively. Ford had latched onto a good thing and were taking advantage of the newly-created ‘personal luxury car’ market and so carried on for the fourth-generation models.
FIN MAN FACTOIDS: The ‘reversible key’ was first introduced on the 1965 Thunderbird and eventually became standard on all automobiles.
The 1962 model year marked the introduction of the upscale ‘Landau’ model T-Birds with the S-shaped landau roof bar on the exterior sail panels and more luxurious interior appointments.
As had been the case since the first T-Bird was introduced in 1955, the three-year styling run would continue for one last time with another total styling makeover for the fourth-generation models – 1964, ‘65 and ‘66. The so-called ‘flair birds’ or ‘sculpture birds’ so-called for their crisp, chiseled lines, were once again in keeping with the previous four-place birds as far as overall size and level of interior appointments.
Styling changes from first to third year was limited to minor exterior and interior details. On the outside, different patterns of the front grill and rear taillights were pretty much it. The 1965 models introduced the first ‘sequential turn signals’ as standard equipment, a feature that continued to this day on other Ford company models. The early varieties operated by a mechanically motor-driven switching device which allowed the directional lights to ‘streak’ from the middle to the outside of the car indicating the direction the driver was heading – an eye-catching feature for following drivers. Newer technology using solid state circuitry, has proven far more reliable and after-market suppliers offer kits to convert cars with multiple taillights to convert to sequential displays.
From 1967 onward until the end of the Thunderbirds as we knew and loved them, the models continued to grow ever larger and in 1967 even adding a four-door model fer cryin’ out loud! When I first saw the four door, I remember having the same reaction that I had years later when Chrysler introduced the 2006 four-door Charger! I believe appalled would be the appropriate word. But I did get over it eventually as Dodge came up with more and more aggressive styling and performance.
The kids these days! If you grew up in the good ol’ days like me, you probably remember that the most desirable body styles for automobiles (after the convertibles of course), were the two- and four-door hardtops. Automobile air conditioning was not common until the late ‘60s so nothing was better than rolling all the windows down on a cool afternoon or evening to experience the open-air freedom of a ‘pillar less’ sedan or coupe! The radios were far from thrilling back then, so the buffeting wind noise was not nearly as objectionable as it seems today. Nowadays our kids (and grandkids especially) don’t get it. They’ve grown up with the four-door (post) sedan and think nothing of it.
Back in the ‘50s and early ‘60s, a ‘rear seat speaker’ in the back deck was something to brag about. Other popular T-Bird options for gen-4 buyers included air conditioning ($413); Six-way power seats ($193); power windows ($103); cruise control ($129); AM/FM radio ($82); two-tone paint ($25), and white sidewall tires with a red stripe for $43.
The 390 cubic-inch, Thunderbird V-8, now producing 315 horsepower, was standard equipment for 1966, and the 345-hp, Thunderbird 428 V-8 was an available option.
As was the case since 1958, Thunderbird convertibles featured a retractable soft top. When putting the top down, the rear deck would open from the front edge, the top would then retract down into the rear compartment, then the rear deck would close again, completely hiding the top under a sleek rear deck without need for the typical convertible “boot.”
One of my favorite things about the fourth-generation Thunderbird was the uniquely-designed ‘coved rear seat’ which seemed to surround you within the luxuriously-appointed T-Bird’s interior. The wide ‘sail panels’ (the roof’s c-pillars) add to the feeling of privacy you experience as a rear seat passenger. (You can see it on the picture of the convertible attached to this story.)
What’s your favorite bird? Little Baby; Square; Bullet or Flair? Having owned a ‘63 T-Bird Sports Roadster during the mid-‘80s, I have to say the bullet bird is mine. But just like my three dogs, I love them all. I do have a favorite, however, but I do my best to keep it a secret from the other two.
